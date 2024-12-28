PM appeals to cops to do more, issues stern words to judiciary: Criminals deserve no mercy

Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister said he was “very disappointed” at the country’s rate of violent crime, as the year’s murders were reportedly at 615 people as of December 27. In a post on Facebook in the early hours of that day, Dr Rowley called for more action by the police, judges and the family members of criminals.

He said the judiciary should “stop pretending that criminals are the victims” and that they deserved not mercy but punishment.

Hours after his public lament came word of two more murders, on December 27.

Reports were that a woman named Monica Ghany was shot dead in an incident at King’s Wharf, San Fernando in which a man who was thought to be her son was also shot and wounded and taken to San Fernando General Hospital.

Nicholas Smith, 23, of Upper La Puerta Avenue, Diego Martin, was reportedly shot dead near Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

In the past 24 hours, the nation was also shocked by the discovery of a man’s body in a burning car and by the gangster-styled killing of a fisherman by a pillion rider on a motorcycle to whom his bodyguards gave chase shooting fruitlessly.

“I am very disappointed in the out-turn where once again in this small nation, frequent killings see us, for the second year straight, recording over 600 deaths attributed to widespread violence,” Rowley said in a post on the page of the Office of the Prime Minister..

He said the “unacceptable high level of violent crime” in TT has attracted the State’s consistent attention and considerable resources, but much remained to be done in many areas.

“It was my hope and genuine expectation that the ongoing national effort against violent crime, particularly murders and other violent assaults, would have seen a visible reduction in number as we go forward.”

He lamented criminal minds were undeterred by the significant efforts of the Ministry National Security’s agencies. Criminals operate as if without any fear of detection or any certainty of timely, dissuading punishment, the PM said.

“As much as the police has done, they are required to do much more if the stated objectives are to be attained.

“The Government will continue to provide full support to the Police and other agencies and encourages all stakeholders from the home to the courthouse to provide no safe harbour and comfort to the criminal element which believes that it can plan, execute and terrorise the nation with impunity.

“If I am to make some special appeals they are to the Police that they make the criminals uncomfortable with penetrating detection methods.”

Rowley said to curb criminality, more must be done at the state level.

He also called on undefined “households of interest” to get involved in doing more to increase the safety and security which all people so desperately need.

“To those who know and are doing or saying nothing, stop normalising criminal conduct in your social life and to those who share the proceeds of violent criminal conduct, stop encouraging or shielding your family members and friends who are engaging in criminal conduct.”

Rowley was very critical of some members of the judiciary and magistracy.

“To those in authority who are responsible for dispensing justice, stop pretending that criminals are the victims who deserve only mercy when by their heartless, lawless behaviour they are to receive firm punishment as prescribed by the law as enacted in anticipation to cover the various destabilising practices.”

The PM sought to sound an optimistic note in conclusion. “The Government does not believe that we as a nation cannot get the upper hand of criminal conduct which has evolved to becoming a major public health issue at this time but we will all need to do more and even do differently if we are to keep violent criminal conduct where it belongs.”

In a brief comment sent via WhatsApp on December 27, the Judiciary said, “There is no comment from the Judiciary at this time.”

On December 24, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher said in a Facebook post that criminals were “more brazen and indiscriminate” in their acts, but pledged the police service’s unwavering commitment in law enforcement.

Saying murders were not just a police issue but a matter for every citizen to try to curb, she urged, “Let’s develop the courage and the confidence to do what is required.

“We must become more deliberate about the type of society we want and work resolutely, collectively and purposefully to achieve that result.”

In recent months and over the years, Rowley has lamented the alleged failure of the judicial system to put away criminals in a timely manner.

In 2019 at the opening of the new Besson Street police station in Port of Spain, he said court delays allowed criminals free reign to continue their activities while awaiting the conclusion of their trials. On December 30, 2023, he said the Government was doing its best against crime and urged citizens to do their bit, after the killing of a pregnant woman and teenager in Arima, a quadruple murder and the kidnapping of a San Juan businessman.

On March 7, at a Conversations with the Prime Minister at the Skiffle Bunch Panyard in San Fernando, Rowley said many people felt wronged by court decisions in favour of criminals. “You have the advocates who represent the ‘good boys’ who if you meet them in the court, they’re just like you. But when they meet you on the street and put a gun in your face, they’re really a different description.

“The general sentiment, I think, is that the criminals feel better off in the court than out on the streets because sometimes one gets the impression that the care and attention of the rights of the criminal supersedes the trauma of the victim.”

On May 24, at a Conversations with the Prime Minister in Scarborough, Tobago, Rowley said, “We have people out on bail who are conducting criminal business and part of the business is paying the lawyer, paying the bail man.

“It is a business they carrying on, and ‘the system’ facilitates it because the system is skewed towards the rights of those people and not the rights of the victim.”