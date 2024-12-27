T&TEC urges caution with fireworks

Fireworks . - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) is urging firework users to be careful of causing property damage and to be considerate of vulnerable people and animals.

The commission urged people who use fireworks to celebrate the holiday season safely, in a statement on December 27.

"Fireworks and fire lanterns (also known as sky lanterns) pose significant danger to personal property and electricity infrastructure. The indiscriminate use of such devices can lead to major electricity outages or fires if they get caught in overhead lines or transformers."

People using fireworks and fire lanterns are cautioned to be extremely careful as you can put themselves and their communities at risk.

"Set up and use fireworks/fire lanterns in an open area clear of substations, overhead power lines, transformers, and poles. Always consider that the breeze can blow them in another direction."

T&TEC asked people not to use fireworks in areas where T&TEC’s emergency/night crews may be present.

"We also remind the public that if not handled properly, these items can also cause burns and other physical injuries.

"Further we encourage persons to consider the elderly and sick, other persons who may be sensitive to sudden, loud noises, and pets."

T&TEC offered some guidelines to people using fireworks or fire lanterns.

They should carefully set up and use their fireworks/lanterns in an open area, clear of substations and overhead power lines/poles. They should not string fireworks on utility poles.

Users should point fireworks away from homes, buildings and overhead power lines, T&TEC urged.

"Keep away from brush, leaves and flammable substances. Watch out for utility lines that they could strike and result in major outages."

People should not attempt to retrieve fire lanterns if they get caught in T&TEC’s infrastructure, but should call the commission urgently at 800 TTEC (8832) or 800 BULB (2852).

"Have consideration for others – babies, the sick and elderly are sensitive to loud noises. Limit your use of fireworks.

"Think about pets. Animals have sensitive ears and can be extremely frightened or stressed by loud noises.

"Keep pets indoors to reduce the risk that they may run loose or get injured."