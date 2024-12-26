Point Fortin man charged with truck driver's murder

- File photo

A 34-year-old Point Fortin man has been charged with the murder of a 42-year-old delivery driver on December 18.

In a release, the police service said Dominik La Chapelle was charged with killing Ronald Marchan when he appeared before High Court master Shabiki Cazabon, in the South Court A, on December 23. The sufficiency hearing date was set for July 18, 2025.

The police said on December 7, Marchan, a truck driver with Persad’s Wholesale and Retail Ltd, was in his vehicle outside Persad’s D Food King Supermarket on Tanner Street, Point Fortin. He was approached by a man who asked him to move the truck. The men argued and Marchan was stabbed several times.

Marchan was taken to hospital for treatment where he died.

Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three investigated. The accused was charged based on advice received from Acting Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, A Bhola Mc Quan.

