Independent chair for fire probe vital

Jack Warner -

JACK WARNER

THE TRAGIC deaths of Lisa Morris-Julian, a former mayor of Arima and, most recently, a minister in the Ministry of Education, and two of her children in a devastating fire have sent shock waves across TT. As the nation mourns this heartbreaking loss, it is imperative that a thorough, transparent, and independent investigation be conducted to determine the root causes of this tragedy and to prevent such incidents in the future.

While the decision to appoint retired chief fire officer Roosevelt Bruce to chair the investigative committee may initially seem logical, given his experience within the TT Fire Service (TTFS), it raises significant concerns about the integrity and independence of the investigation.

Both prior to Bruce’s tenure at the helm of the TTFS and even after he left, there were institutional failures in the TTFS, failures that continue to persist even today. These systemic issues, which may have contributed to the delayed and inadequate response on this particular occasion when the Morris-Julian tragedy occurred, warrant an impartial examination by someone outside the TTFS.

Case for independent

>

OSHA professional

An investigation of this magnitude requires a chairperson who is both independent and deeply knowledgeable about occupational safety, risk management, and systemic accountability. This is why the Minister of National Security should have appointed an experienced professional from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) or a similarly neutral body to lead the committee.

The reasons for such independence are clear:

Avoiding conflicts of interest: Bruce’s extensive ties to the TTFS could inadvertently bias the investigation. While his understanding of the internal workings of the Fire Service might be nuanced, it also creates a conflict of interest. A comprehensive investigation requires the ability to scrutinise the TTFS without reservation or undue influence.

Addressing systemic failures: Under Bruce’s tenure, systemic issues such as outdated equipment, insufficient training, and poor resource allocation also were prominent complaints. Many of these deficiencies remain unresolved today. Allowing someone who presided over such conditions to lead this investigation risks overlooking critical institutional shortcomings that must be addressed to restore public confidence.

Restoring public trust: This tragedy has shaken public faith in the TTFS and broader emergency response systems. An independent chairperson from OSHA or a similar organisation would bring credibility to the investigation, ensuring that the findings are perceived as objective and free from institutional bias.

A fresh perspective: An OSHA professional would bring an external perspective focused on systemic risk factors, compliance failures, and actionable solutions. Their expertise in analysing workplace safety, resource adequacy, and operational protocols would ensure a comprehensive review that addresses not only immediate causes but also long-term preventive measures.

Stakes are too high

for anything less

>

The investigation into this fire is not about assigning blame; it is about understanding and fixing the systemic gaps that have plagued the TTFS for decades. The people of TT deserve answers to critical questions to avoid any other family having to experience such a tragedy.

Why was the response to the fire delayed? Were the fire tenders adequately equipped and staffed? Have systemic issues within the TTFS contributed to repeated failures in emergency responses? These are questions that require a chairperson who can approach the investigation with impartiality and a focus on accountability.

Moving forward with

transparency, accountability

To be clear, there is no doubt that former chief fire officer Bruce can contribute significantly to the investigation but his choice to lead this investigation sends the wrong message to the public. It suggests a reluctance to critically and independently examine the TTFS and confront uncomfortable truths.

On the other hand, appointing an independent OSHA professional would demonstrate a commitment to transparency, accountability, and meaningful reform.

It is also important to emphasise that the current acting chief fire officer, Andy Hutchinson, should not be held accountable for the devastating outcome of the December 16 fire. Having assumed office in September (when chief fire officer Arnold Bristo proceeded on pre-retirement leave), Hutchinson has inherited a system plagued by challenges that have persisted for decades within this critical organisation.

Only recently a video of an officer falling out of a fire truck with a faulty lock went viral on social media. Prior to that incident, in July/August there were the horror stories of rat-infested accommodations for officers at several fire stations.

This recent tragedy should serve as a wake-up call, not just for the TTFS, but for the entire emergency response system. To honour the memory of Lisa Morris-Julian and her children, we must demand a thorough investigation led by someone with the independence and expertise to deliver meaningful recommendations. Anything less is an injustice to their memory and to the people of TT.

As a former minister of national security myself, I firmly believe Minister Hinds has a responsibility to ensure that this investigation is above reproach. Appointing an independent OSHA professional to chair the committee would be a powerful step in the right direction.

Let this investigation be a turning point for the TTFS, not another missed opportunity for reform.