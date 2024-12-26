Heartbreak for missing rig worker's family: No sign of Pete for Christmas

Missing Well Services employee Pete Phillip. -

RELATIVES of Well Service Petroleum Ltd worker Pete Phillip had a difficult time celebrating Christmas, knowing he was supposed to return from offshore duty on December 25.

Phillips, 47, had planned spend Christmas with his wife Kandasie, 34, and their four children- Jesiah, 13, Justin, 11, Jelicia, nine and Giselle, three.

Phillip's relatives spent their Christmas, hoping and praying that he would be found alive, after he went missing on December 22 while working offshore on the company's Rig 110.

The rig, which had a crew of 75 workers (including Phillip) experienced a partial collapse around 3.09 am on December 22.

Phillip was reported missed while another worker was injured when the incident happened.

>

His 74 fellow co-workers were successfully evacuated from the rig.

When Newsday went to Phillip's home on December 25, the house and the front gate to the property were locked.

Only the family's dog was present, walking around the front yard.

Newsday was told by some neighbours that the family went to stay with other relatives while they awaited word about ongoing efforts to find Phillips.

"It's real hard you know," said one man who declined to give his name.

A parlor owner, who lived nearby directed Newsday to another house on George street where more of Phillip's relatives lived.

At this house, some relatives were upset because Phillip was supposed to come home for Christmas.

One female relative said, "He was supposed to come today. Today is the day he is supposed to come home."

She added that Phillip planned to spend Christmas with his family.

>

This relative lamented that his wife Kandasie and children had to go through the ordeal of waiting to know what happened to him.

"It's tough for that young lady. I am so hurt for her. Very, very hurt because of her situation."

She said Phillip's family is spending Christmas with another relative who is "trying his best to make them comfortable."

The relative also empathised with Kandasie who is pregnant.

She said Well Services and Heritage Petroleum officials have been in constant communication with the family and other relatives about efforts to find Phillip.

"So far the latest is that they already went through an area (in the collapsed part of the rig) that was 60 per cent of that area."

The remaining 40 per cent of this area was supposed to be searched on December 25.

She said, "They have started already."

The relative was optimistic the family could know later in the day where Phillip was.

>

She said they were praying he will be found alive.

"We are hoping for the positive today."

Another female relative said she also empathised with Phillip's wife and children.

"They have it horrible. It is gut wrenching and really horrible."

Both relatives said other family members were down in Pt Fortin at the Trinmar Marine Base, awaiting news about Phillip.

They said officials from Well Services have come in-person to give the family updates.

Efforts to find Phillip have continued non-stop.

In a statement, Heritage said it continues to support Well Services in the Rig 110 response.

"The primary focus of the operation remains the search and rescue of Mr Pete Phillip, who remains unaccounted for."

>

Search and rescue operations have been bolstered by the arrival of international experts from T&T Salvage on site on December 24.

Heritage said, "Their world-renowned reputation in emergency response further strengthens the coordinated efforts."

The Energy Ministry has been providing 24-hour onsite support since December 22 and all key stakeholders continue to receive regular updates about the search and rescue operation.

Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) have also been involved in the search for Phillip since December 23.

HSRT leader Vallence Rambharat said a ten-member team has been conducting foot patrols along the shore between Cedros and Point Coco, Granville. This was being done in conjunction with two volunteer fishermen who were searching the shoreline with their vessels.

Heritage said it remains fully committed to supporting all aspects of the rescue operations and ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

Photos provided by Heritage showed the deployment of an ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) into the water near the collapsed section of the rig.

ROVs are unmanned robots used to explore underwater environments. They are controlled from a ship using cables that transmit signals between the operator and the vehicle.

In a statement on December 25, Well Services said it "remains fully engaged in active search and rescue operations, working closely with Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd in response to the Well Services Rig 110 incident."

>

The company supported Heritage's position that all key stakeholders, including Phillip's family, are receiving regular updates about the efforts to find him.

"Ongoing counseling and support are being provided to them during this difficult time."

When the incident happened on December 22, Energy Minister Stuart Young was on-site at Trinmar Marine Base, meeting with families of the 75 workers (including Phillip's) and receiving briefings from Well Services and Heritage.

In a statement from the ministry then, Young "offered his prayers and words of support to the family members present at this difficult time."

In a statement on December 25, the ministry said it remains "engaged in assisting both Well Services Petroleum Company Ltd and Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd by providing 24-hour support for the Rig 110 incident response.

International expert, T&T Salvage, the ministry continued, is also on-site and providing support to the coordinated incident response.

"Well Services and Heritage are providing support to Mr Pete Phillip’s family members and keeping them updated on the operation’s progress."

Young and the ministry's permanent secretary Penelope Bradshaw-Niles are in regular contact with "teams on the ground and are being provided with regular briefings, the ministry said.

It said it will continue to stay engaged and work with all stakeholders as response operations progress.

Young and other members of staff at the ministry continue to offer their prayers and thoughts to Phillip's family and friends.

In a statement issued on December 22, the ministry it will be "appointing a team to conduct a detailed investigation of the incident and to prepare and submit a comprehensive report of the findings of the investigation."

The lone survivor of the Paria tragedy which claimed the lives of his fellow four divers, Christopher Boodram, urged authorities to "leave no stone unturned" in locating Philip.

He said the Rig 110 incident reminded him of the tragedy which befell him , Kazim Ali Jnr, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagessar and Yusuf Henry were sucked into a large pipeline by a sudden and rapid change in pressure while performing maintenance work on a pipeline at a Paria offshore facility in Pointe-a-Pierre.

"I hope that he’s found alive and I’ve been in constant prayers to the Lord for his safe return."

Up to press time, there was no word on whether or not Phillip had been found.