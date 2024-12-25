Ramadharsingh brings Xmas cheer to special needs families in Penal

Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh and Crystal Ramnarine in Penal at his annual gift giving event. -

Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh, through his foundation for special needs children from vulnerable families, brought the spirit of Christmas to life for 25 families in Penal on Christmas Eve.

For the past 12 years, Ramadharsingh has been organising an annual gift-giving event, providing packages filled with books, snacks, toys, groceries and pharmaceuticals to brighten the holidays for these families.

This year, the foundation distributed 75 packages, divided equally among families from the north, central, and south regions of Trinidad.

Ramadharsingh is the executive director of Dr Glenn Veterinary Clinic/Centaur Veterinary Services.

He is also a former government minister and former MP for Caroni Central. He was also a chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation, now a borough.

Among the recipients was the 35-year-old Crystal Ramnarine of Penal, a beloved participant in the event since its inception.

Ramadharsingh said Ramnarine, who has lived with profound disabilities since birth, was unable to walk or talk and relied on the unwavering care of her devoted parents.

“She has been with us every year for the past 12 years, and her parents shared how excited and happy she becomes when she knows it is time for our distribution,” he told Newsday.

He said her parents have tirelessly cared for her and praised them for their extraordinary compassion and dedication.

He emphasised their unwavering commitment, noting that they have kept Ramnarine healthy and happy despite her challenges.

He also took to social media to praise them.

A Facebook post said: “She has been kept healthy and safe by her caring parents. She has never stood up, walked or played with any other children."

"She just lies flat on a bed and has been with us for the last 12 years at our distributions. What extraordinary care and love parents have shown, wow.”