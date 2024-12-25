Guardian Group appoints new chief operations officer

Greer Quan. - Photo courtesy Greer Quan LinkedIn page

THE Guardian Group has announced the appointment of Greer Quan as its new chief operations officer (COO), effective January 1.

In a statement on December 25, the group said, "Greer brings over 17 years of experience as a C-suite executive, including more than a decade in the banking and financial services sector. She is a seasoned leader with an impressive track record in corporate strategy, financial oversight and operational excellence."

Throughout her career, Quan has held key roles such as CEO of Caribbean at Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG) and COO at the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (Udecott).

Guardian Group said these roles have helped to prepare Quan for her new responsibilities as its COO.

"She brings a wealth of expertise in corporate governance, risk management and process optimisation, making her an invaluable partner for fostering innovation and navigating complex challenges."

Some of Quan's responsibilities with the group will include the overseeing of key shared services functions, with a renewed focus on service excellence, process optimisation and the implementation of innovative solutions.