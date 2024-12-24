Store worker murdered in Tobago

A 21-year-old store worker is Tobago’s latest murder victim.

He has been identified as Zachary Lindow, of Pembroke.

Police said around 6.30 pm on December 23, Lindow and his co-worker, Jay Job, 52, were at work at the Bacolet convenience store when two men wearing masks approached them.

The men demanded cash from them and they struggled. During the struggle, the assailants pulled out their guns and shot at Lindow and Job.

The perpetrators then escaped through some nearby bushes.

Lindow died on the spot. Job was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital, where he remains warded in a critical condition.

Lindow is the island’s 26th murder victim for 2024.

WPC De Gannes is investigating.