Two murders bring the toll closer to 600

- File photo

Two overnight murders, one in Claxton Bay and another in Woodbrook have brought the murder toll to 598 for the year.

While details are still sketchy on the incidents in Woodbrook and Arima, the deceased in the Claxton Bay murder has been identified as Wendell Simmons, of Diamond Road, Claxton Bay.

Sources said Simmons was with another man near Servol in Macaulay when they were approached by gunmen and shot several times.

They were both taken to the hospital where Simmons died.

In Woodbrook, a man was shot near Picton Street, on December 20 and later declared dead. His identity was not immediately available.

More on these as they become available.