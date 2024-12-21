Captain Rovman Powell: We're losing our way in T20s

West Indies captain Rovman Powell - AYANNA KINSALE

WEST Indies T20 skipper Rovman Powell said his team lost their way towards the end of the year, after they succumbed to a 3-0 T20 series loss versus Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In the final T20 of the series on December 19, the West Indies were bowled out for a paltry score of 109 in pursuit of a 190-run target – falling to a humiliating 89-run loss. It was Bangladesh's first series sweep against the Windies in the format, and also their first T20 series win over the Men in Maroon since a 2-1 win in 2018.

Powell said he and his players need to reflect on their form at the end of 2024.

"This was my first full year of captaincy. We started off really well. We started off with moving the team from ninth in the world to fourth. It's disappointing to see in the last few series we have fallen away just a bit," Powell told the media.

"When a team is falling away you can sense it. It's something for us to rectify in 2025. Having said that, (I must) thank the boys for the effort they have given us for the duration of 2024."

West Indies were knocked out of this year's International Cricket Council T20 World Cup at the Super Eight stage after starting the tourney impressively with four group stage wins. West Indies also had a pair of 3-0 T20 series wins over South Africa in May and August respectively.

However, the Daren Sammy-coached team ended the year with three straight T20 series defeats, losing 2-1 to Sri Lanka and 3-1 to England, before being humbled by Bangladesh.

West Indies failed to bat out their full quota of overs in all the games against Bangladesh, and they were restricted under 110 in the last two games.

"It's just losing wickets in clusters. If we keep losing wickets in the first and second over of the power play, you're always going to find yourself behind the game. It has happened to us in the last eight or so T20 games," Powell said.

The West Indies skipper said time away from the game might be best for all players as they look to regroup.

"As a T20 group, we don't come together again until maybe mid-2025. Guys have the opportunity to look at their game, review their game and see the mistakes we have made as a batting group during 2024. Hopefully, in 2025, those little mistakes will be corrected."

Powell said the domestic T20 tournament planned for April-May next year should aid in identifying some of the better T20 players in the region.

Asked if his team owed the SVG crowd an apology, Powell said, "(We) don't necessarily (have to give a) public apology. We owe the people of the Caribbean to play good cricket. In this series, we haven't been able to do that so it's a bit disappointing."

After two low-scoring contests, the Bangladesh batsmen cut loose in the final T20, scoring a healthy total of 189 for seven after winning the toss. It was the highest T20 international score at the venue, and middle-order batsman Jaker Ali (72 not out off 41 balls) was the man responsible for most of the carnage with six sixes and three fours in a terrific innings.

In the 15th over, with Ali on 17, he stormed to the pavilion angrily after a dreadful mixup with Shamim Hossain (two) led to a run out. On further inspection by the umpires, it was determined that Ali made his ground before Hossain and was called back to the middle to resume his innings. Hossain was instead given his marching orders to the dugout.

The incident seemed to spur Ali on, as the right-hander helped the visitors score 75 runs in the last five overs – bringing up his second T20 fifty in the process. In the final over, Ali launched an onslaught on Alzarri Joseph (one for 59) as he struck the fast bowler for three sixes as Bangladesh scored 25 runs in the 20th over. It was Ali's highest score in the format.

Romario Shepherd was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with two for 30.

With bat in hand, the West Indies had another performance to forget as they were rolled over by the 17th over.

West Indies were 45 for three by the end of the power play, and at the ten-over mark, they were well and truly out of the game with their score on 60 for six. Johnson Charles (23 off 18) and Nicholas Pooran (15 off ten) were the only Windies top-order batsmen to score in double figures.

Shepherd put up a fight, as he struck three sixes and top-scored with 33 off 27 balls. However, his efforts couldn't overshadow another sorry batting display by the hosts as Taskin Ahmed (two for 30) wrapped up the game when he bowled number ten batsman Obed McCoy.

Rishad Hossain led the Bangladesh attack with three for 21.

Off-spinner Mahedi Hasan, who took eight wickets in the series, won the Player of the Series award.

Summarised Scores:

BANGLADESH: 189/7 from 20 overs (Jaker Ali 72 not out, Parvez Hossain Emon 39, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 29; Romario Shepherd 2/30) vs WEST INDIES: 109 from 16.4 overs (R Shepherd 33, Johnson Charles 23; Rishad Hossain 3/21, Mahedi Hasan 2/13). Bangladesh won by 80 runs.