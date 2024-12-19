RBC sponsors mentorship programme

Andre Corbie, director Caribbean Client Advice Centre, RBC and co-chair, MoMENtum, centre presents Dr David Toby, founder of Esimaje Foundation with a digital receipt for a $500,000 sponsorship of Esimaje’s “You Can Do It Too” mentorship programme. Photo courtesy RBC -

RBC Royal Bank has announced its sponsorship of $500,000 to the Esimaje Foundation, aimed at uplifting young men in vulnerable communities in TT through its You Can Do It Too programme.

In a release, RBC said this partnership is being driven by its male employee resource group (ERG), MoMENtum, which seeks to develop male role models dedicated to promoting positive change in the community.

The Esimaje Foundation’s mentorship programme is designed to provide guidance, support and opportunities for young men facing challenges in their communities.

"RBC’s contribution will enhance the programme and expand its reach," the release said.

In addition to financial support, RBC has also committed to providing valuable human resources, with more than 20 male volunteers from Trinidad stepping forward to mentor young men aged between ten and 18.

"At RBC we believe in the potential of every young person," said Marc Jardine, managing director, RBC TT.

"Through our sponsorship of the Esimaje Foundation, we aim to empower young men and equip them with the tools they need to succeed. We believe this partnership is one that can drive real impact in communities to help prepare youth to lead a stronger Caribbean"

Esimaje Founder Dr David Toby welcomed RBC's commitment and investment in the community.

"Their support not only empowers us financially but also brings dedicated mentors to our programme," he said.