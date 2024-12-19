National Security Minister meets US law-enforcement officials

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, centre, Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland, centre-left, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher, centre-right, and other officials attended a meeting with US law enforcement experts, held at the Ministry of National Security, on December 17. -

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher and other officials have met with US law-enforcement experts to discuss potential collaborations between the team and the police to strengthen efforts against crime and violence.

A media statement from the ministry on December 18 said the meeting took place on December 17 at the ministry.

It said the local officials met with George Turner, former chief of police of the Atlanta Police Department, as well as a team of highly experienced law-enforcement experts.

The US embassy in Port of Spain co-ordinated the visit.

The delegation included former police commissioner of Philadelphia Charles Ramsey; managing partner of the firm 21 CPS Sean Smoot; president of B and A Consulting Group Stanley Savage; and political and economic chief of the US embassy in Port of Spain Scott Hansen.

“The meeting explored the many ways in which the team could partner with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service in order to enhance its efforts against crime and violence,” the statement said.

Some themes discussed were building the capacity and quality of policing, strengthening and deepening community policing, and rebuilding trust between law enforcement and the public.

The statement said Hinds thanked Turner and his team for their willingness to support the police. It added he also emphasised that he was open to exploring opportunities for further collaboration on law-enforcement development.

Minister in the National Security Ministry Keith Scotland, deputy director of international affairs Aneesa Israel, and international affairs officer Anthony Phillips-Spencer also attended.