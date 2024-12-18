Windies lose by 27 runs to Bangladesh, concede T20 series

West Indies' Roston Chase plays an attacking shot during the second T20 match against Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent and the Grenadines on December 17. Photo courtesy Randy Brooks/CWI Media. -

West Indies crashed to a 27-run defeat in the second Twenty/20 of their three-match series against Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent and the Grenadines on December 17.

In the process, Bangladesh assumed an unassailable 2-0 series lead to clinch their first T20 series win over the Windies since 2018.

It was another low-scoring affair before a healthy Arnos Vale crowd, with coach Daren Sammy's West Indies team being bowled out for a paltry 102 after Bangladesh mustered a modest 129 for seven.

The West Indies appeared to be in control with the ball in hand, as the visitors were struggling at 45 for four at the ten-over mark and slipped into further trouble by the 17th over, with their score on 88 for seven.

But Man of the Match Shamim Hossain (35 not out off 17 balls) gave Bangladesh impetus at the back end, and struck two fours and two sixes in his unbeaten knock to help his team score 41 runs in the last four overs.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz chipped in with 26 off 25 balls, with Jaker Ali scoring 21.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie led the West Indies bowling with figures of two for 25, with four other bowlers taking a wicket apiece. Akeal Hosein, the new number-one-ranked bowler in the T20 format, was at his miserly best in the power play and conceded just 16 runs in his four overs.

Similar to the first T20, West Indies had a collapse to forget, as they were left reeling at 42 for six in the ninth over after the dismissal of Romario Shepherd (duck).

The Windies had a lower order revival, as Hosein (31 off 31) and allrounder Roston Chase (32 off 34) momentarily stemmed the slide with a 47-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

With the required rate climbing to 12 runs per over, Chase was bowled by leg-spinner Rishad Hossain (two for 12) in the 17th over, with Motie being dismissed off the very next ball as West Indies slipped to 89 for eight.

With the hosts' faint hopes resting on Hosein, the final blow was dealt in the penultimate over when the left-hander was dismissed by a gleeful Taskin Ahmed, who was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, with three for 16.

The Windies team will aim for a consolation win in the final T20 on December 19.

Summarised scores:

BANGLADESH: 129/7 from 20 overs (Shamim Hossain 35 not out, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 26; Gudakesh Motie 2/25, Roston Chase 1/8) vs WEST INDIES: 102 from 18.3 overs (R Chase 32, Akeal Hosein 31; Taskin Ahmed 3/16, Rishad Hossain 2/12). Bangladesh won by 27 runs.