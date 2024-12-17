US man wanted for second-degree murder in NY to be extradited

Anthony Regis-Ash. -

A COURT has approved the extradition of a US citizen arrested in October by US law enforcement and TT police to face charges of second-degree murder and firearm offences.

Earlier this month, acting Chief Magistrate Christine Charles committed Anthony Regis-Ash, 24, for extradition after she said she was satisfied the US had met the requirements set out under the Extradition (Commonwealth and Foreign Territories) Act.

As she committed him to extradition, Charles advised him of his right to apply for a writ of habeas corpus to challenge the legality of his detention.

Newsday understands no application has yet been filed.

Regis-Ash, 24, is wanted in Kings County, New York, for the murder of Sharif Richards on September 29, 2021, at Foster Avenue and East 80th Street, Kings County, Brooklyn, at about 10.40 pm. An indictment was filed on September 29, 2022, in the NY courts on two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of first-degree attempted robbery and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

>

It is alleged that New York Police Department (NYPD) investigators obtained video surveillance footage from an extensive canvass of the area beyond a mile from where Richards crashed his car after he was shot.

Videos allegedly obtained by the NYPD revealed that a male suspect and his female accomplice moved from their apartment to the scene of a fatal shooting.

The alleged footage shows their return to the apartment afterwards, where they changed clothes.

The video allegedly captured events leading up to the killing, including a man and woman arriving on a block in Kings County, with the woman getting out of their vehicle to join Richards in his car.

Moments later, the male suspect approached the car, leaned inside, and fired a gunshot. Richards drove off but later crashed. The shooter picked up the woman a block away, fleeing the scene. Investigators tracked their vehicle using surveillance footage and ultimately recovered it. The NYPD had received 911 calls reporting a shooting at Foster Avenue.

Text messages between Richards and the alleged shooter uncovered a dispute over a marijuana deal.

Autopsy results showed Richards died from a gunshot wound to the arm and torso, which punctured his lungs.

The female accomplice was arrested on January 5 at John F Kennedy International Airport as she tried to board a flight to Trinidad and Tobago. Police reported that she provided details of the shooter's whereabouts and actions before the attack.

Regis-Ash was arrested in central Trinidad on October 9. A release from the US Embassy in Port of Spain said federal agents from various agencies worked closely with the TT police to facilitate the arrest of a US citizen wanted for murder in NY.

>

“US federal agents worked closely with TTPS in co-ordination and planning during an extensive operation to locate and arrest the subject.”

The release quoted US Ambassador Candace Bond, who said, “Our federal law enforcement agents at the embassy and TTPS, through fruitful working relationships established through conducting multiple successful operations together, have produced unprecedented results.

“This arrest is yet another shining example of what our two nations can accomplish together. We look forward to continuing our work together to return fugitives to face justice and provide closure for the families of the victims.”

At the extradition proceedings before Charles, the US was represented by Senior Counsel Ravi Rajcoomar and Ryan Rajcoomar. Regis-Ash was represented by Patrick Godson-Phillips.