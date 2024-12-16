PCA report: Tremendous growth in public trust

Director of the Police Complaints Authority David West. FILE PHOTO -

POLICE Complaints Authority (PCA) director David West opted to keep mum on December 15 in light of a barrage of criticism of his 10-year tenure levelled by the Opposition, according to a media report of that day. The Opposition had alleged that out of 4,453 complaints to the PCA against the police, no further action was taken on 3,828. The Opposition also alleged the police service's ongoing failure has occurred "under" West's tenure at the PCA. Thirdly, the Opposition alleged low public confidence in the police service equated to low trust in the PCA. While West opted not to talk to reporters, his past comments have addressed some of the allegations including in his remarks in the 2022-2022 PCA Annual Report.

"After more than a decade of operation, public awareness of and confidence in the PCA has grown tremendously," West wrote in his foreword to the report.

"This is reflected in the up-tick in the number of initial reports made by complainants to the PCA during the reporting period."

West said the PCA has had an "improved public response." He said this did not occur overnight nor was it attributable only to the effort of the director and deputy director.

"The accomplishment of these long-standing targeted outcomes is due to the symbiosis of the director, deputy director and its staff, working together consistently, diligently and with steadfast commitment to the core values of confidentiality, integrity, professionalism and fairness."

Also on the theme of public confidence, the report said, "As part of ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and accountability while fostering public trust in the PCA, the IT Department collaborated with the Investigations Unit to conduct a trial of body-worn cameras."

In a recent interview with Newsday, West emphasised the importance of public confidence, inviting the public to contact the PCA by app, phone, or writing or visiting in person.

West said, “I just want the public to know that we are there for them.

“I want the public to know we remain steadfast to ensuring the accountability and transparency within the police service.

"We are committed to ensuring every complaint is treated with the seriousness it deserves.”