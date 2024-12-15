Murders in Laventille, Maraval push toll closer to 600

Crime scene. - File photo

The murder of a 39-year-old man in Laventille on Thursday and the killing of a pensioner in Maraval on Saturday have brought the toll closer to 600.

Police said around 11.40 am on December 12 they received a report of gunshots at Picton Road near the WASA tanks.

They arrived and saw a man in a track behind the tanks with gunshots to his body. He was still alive.

They took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 12.15 pm.

He was identified as Glen O'Garro of Vega De Oropouche, Sangre Grande. Police believe his killing to be gang-related.

In a separate incident, a 68-year-old man was killed after being stabbed in his neck multiple times at his Maraval home.

He has been identified as Bertram Greenaway of Herrera Trace, Morne Coco Road.

Police said around 8 am on December 14, a woman went to drop food for Greenaway when she noticed the meal she delivered the day before was still on the front wall of his porch.

Further attempts to contact Greenaway were unsuccessful. She opened his front door and saw his body lying on the floor of the living room, in a pool of blood.

She called the police. The police blocked off the area and the district medical officer saw several wounds to the left side of Greenaway's neck.

Police said investigations are ongoing into both incidents.

As at December 15, the murder toll was 587.