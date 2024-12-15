Christmas with Navet United Sports Club

Members of the Navet United Sports Club, from left, Mohan Rampersad, president Roger Gumai and Steve Sankar shop at MET Wholesale Ltd for toys for the club's annual Christmas motorcade. - Cheryl Metivier

Cheryl Metivier

MEMBERS of the Navet United Sports Club understand the value of bringing joy to others, with no expectation of recognition or repayment. Newsday came across three club members – president Roger Gumai, Mohan Rampersad and Steve Sankar enthusiastically shopping for toys, methodically sorting through hundreds of items; their faces beaming with excitement as they rummaged through the store in preparation for their annual Christmas motorcade.

Every year Gumai and his team drive through the community spreading Christmas cheer to the children and adults alike. He said this positive energy they generate and sustain can only be described as “infectious, a pandemic of happiness,” and it all culminates on Christmas morning – a morning that is typically reserved for family.

“Each family member in each home looks forward to observing its own traditions and customs. Yes, on this morning, the members and supporters of the Navet United Sports Club give up their Christmas family traditions and customs, as they have for over a decade, to create one that has brought infinitely more joy to hundreds of families in their community.”

Gumai, who takes on the role of Santa, told Newsday, this, like all the other undertakings of the club, is a team and community effort and one they all eagerly looked forward to successfully executing year after year. Although they host several events during the year, the motorcade can be considered their flagship event.

“I is de man with the belly!” Gumai proudly declared of the Santa role to which he is totally committed.

“The mastermind behind the Christmas toy drive is Mr Mohan Rampersad, who also offers his home every year to become the ‘Santa’s Workshop.’ This is where the production line for gift wrapping and labelling, party bags are stuffing, decorating and app preparation for the Christmas morning motorcade takes place.

“Multiple improvised work stations which have become quite streamlined and efficient over the years convert the apparent chaos into a well-oiled production. Christmas Eve night is a happy hectic buzz at the Rampersad residence!”

After committing to such a massive undertaking for so many years, Gumai said he doesn’t feel pressured by the expectations this kind of responsibility brings.

“When things are done with the correct mindset and a good heart, the pressure doesn’t really be there; when you see all the kids excited on Christmas morning, and even the parents in the area, seeing the joy that we are able to bring on Christmas morning, you don’t feel no pressure.

“In fact, because people know we do this every year, some people contact us to make contributions, to make sure that we keep this going.”

He said contributions come to them in cash and in kind, from people from all walks of life.

“We doh do it traditional like other people, we don’t just stay on the van, we walk the streets where we know there are children,” he said.

“You know how long time you would parang from house to house, that’s the kinda atmosphere we bring.”

He said the generosity of established businesses as well as smaller enterprises in the Navet/Rio Claro district; club members, the public, and numerous other donors and sponsors in the area, guarantee that children in this rural community are never disappointed on Christmas morning.

He said the routine operations of the club are funded out of pocket by the 30-strong members. Apart from cricket and football matches, they also host an annual family day at Easter, Divali celebrations, curry duck competitions and more. Importantly, the club routinely provides relief to affected families in their community when there are natural disasters. It partners with the supermarkets, councillors and other donors in and around the neighbourhood to bring relief to those in need.

Though the Christmas event perhaps attracts the most visibility, these selfless volunteers also stay busy all year round working in their village, seeking to promote events and activities which unite and develop the young people. Among themselves, they are constantly considering ways to improve livelihoods in the Nariva district. Gumai said among the activities they have successfully executed, contribute to and supported, are school cricket competitions.

“The club itself was established over 15 years ago, and has done activities that sports clubs traditionally do; host fete matches, small goal matches, all fours competitions; things of that nature.

“However, over the years we have challenged ourselves to become more community spirited. To this end, we have partnered with schools in our district, supported by Member of Parliament, Mr Rushton Parray, and our councillor to coach and mentor students with either a talent or an interest in the various sporting disciplines.”

He said they are mindful that as a rural community, many of the opportunities which may be available to children in the better developed neighbourhoods, are not always available to their youngsters; as such, they have taken it upon themselves to make every effort to do what they can to bridge that gap, and they are always thankful for the support of their network and stakeholders.

“Above all else, community continues to be at the heart of all that we do, and in addition to the official members of the club, the friends and family members of almost every one of those members are also heavily invested in our charity events and eagerly lend their support.”

Gumai admits that striking the balance between his job as a linesman, being a husband and father, and serving as a core member of the sports club is sometimes challenging; but what makes a difference for him, is the fact that his family is involved.

“This is true of almost all the members. It is truly a family affair,” and something that makes the Christmas project such a success.

The Navet United Sports Club is a registered entity with elected members holding official positions. Members have been deliberate in their outreach to the youngsters within the community and their involvement in sports, “because we strongly believe that by promoting more sports in the area, where there is so much talent, it could provide opportunities for them to escape poverty,” Gumai said, adding that the group wants to have top class facilities for the budding sports persons in the Navet/Rio Claro area. Most recently, the club was able to assist the Navet Presbyterian Primary School during its participation in a regional wind ball competition by mentoring and coaching their young charges as they prepared for the tournament.

Under active consideration by the club’s executive, is the roll out of a programme to increase interest in sports, generally, starting with cricket. The group proposes to invite secondary schools within their district to engage in practice matches. It is expected that this will elevate the level of their skill, since the model will see students not only coming up against each other, but against members of the Navet United Sports Club as well.

“The tentative title of this undertaking is The Navet United Development Programme. Inevitably, activities like these will contribute to the continued existence of the club, and to its expansion.”

Plans for this project are already on stream and it is expected that by the first quarter of 2025 the Jairam Trace Recreational Ground will become the birthplace of many future stars, and ongoing charitable undertakings.

For more information, visit Navet United Sports Club on Facebook.