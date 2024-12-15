Beetham man dies after crashing into Port of Spain lighthouse

The road fatality toll reached 116 on December 13, following the death of Sherwyn Alexander of Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain.

Alexander, 40, an employee of National Flour Mills, died after his silver car crashed into the Port of Spain lighthouse around 11 pm.

Emergency responders found him unresponsive in the driver’s seat, and efforts by fire officers from Wrightson Road Fire Station to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

District medical officer Alberto Roldan pronounced him dead at the scene.

The accident carried the death toll at 116, well ahead of last year's total of 97.

There has been another surge of road fatalities in recent weeks. Almost a month ago, Arrive Alive observed World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims where grieving families gathered in solidarity to honour lives lost and promote road safety.

A day before Alexander’s death, two security officers from Allied Security Services, Andy “Dee Dee” Gibbs and Brendon Francois, died after a crash on the Southern Main Road.

Gibbs, driving his Nissan Cefiro around 3 am, lost control of his vehicle near McBean House of Prayer, crashing into a concrete wall. Gibbs and Francois, the front seat passenger, suffered fatal injuries.