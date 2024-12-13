Yankey Boy ends hunger strike over Vybz Kartel for Carnival

Kevon “Yankey Boy” Heath. -

SOCA artiste Kevon “Yankey Boy” Heath has ended his 14-day hunger strike.

The artiste posted this news on his Instagram page on December 12.

Yankey Boy began the action in protest on November 27 against Jamaican artiste Adidja “Vybz Kartel” Palmer’s pending performance at a One Caribbean Music Festival concert on February 28, Carnival Friday.

In a phone interview on December 13 he spoke about ending the strike and said he wished he could have endured more.

“I believe I reached my max. I almost ended it two days ago, but I said I had to strive for 14 days at least. I pushed myself, pushed myself.

“I realised I have no support, but I did not come into this looking for support. I just wanted to make a stand.”

He added, though, that people 30 and older supported him more.

“I noticed Vybz Kartel did not want to speak on the matter, and I understand, in some type of way, because I believe it is the promoter should be talking and not the artiste.”

Vybz Kartel was in Trinidad and Tobago recently for the launch of his Str8 Vybz rum. Questioned by reporters about his pending Carnival-season performance and the debate surrounding it, Vybz Kartel did not offer a response.

Yankey Boy said he remained hopeful, however, of a change of date or some intervention, either from the government or someone influential.

“I still believe it could happen, but I just could not continue with the hunger strike,” he said.

He added that people were proud of him for taking a stance.

“I am surprised. Some people initially said, ‘Why you doing it? You know you fighting a losing battle.’

“But now they thanking me. It is shocking and overwhelming.”

Yankey Boy said some people believe Trinidadians do not stand up for anything and were afraid of the outcome of taking a stance.

“This is just the beginning. I am starting it and I know someone else might finish it. We have to believe in something.

“Change will come but we have to believe in it.”

Yankey Boy told younger artistes to have no fear,because as long as he was alive, he’d take a stance.