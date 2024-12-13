Tobago's beauty shines at Vegas dive show

From left, Camryn Bruno, marketing officer, E-IDCOT; Ashly Brody of Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) Marketing; David Benz, director, PADI Marketing; and Perl Henry, marketing officer, TTAL. -

THE dive experience in Tobago reportedly attracted significant interest at this year’s Diving Equipment and Marketing Association (DEMA) Show in Las Vegas, from November 19-22.

In a media release on December 13, the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd said recent features on the island in National Geographic’s The Plume and Expedition Amazon on Disney Plus, Hulu and NGTV, its listing in Travel and Leisure’s 20 Best Scuba Diving Destinations in the World, and the highly-anticipated return of the Manta Lodge and Dive Centre had caught the attention of tour operators, travel businesses and divers from around the world.

The DEMA Show is known globally as one of the biggest trade events for diving and action watersports. This year it attracted thousands of travel-industry professionals, providing a strong platform to showcase Tobago’s dive offerings, which continue to grow in popularity.

With the support of TTAL, representatives from the island’s many niche facilities for divers and snorkelling enthusiasts joined the agency in representing the destination, working collaboratively to heighten Tobago’s presence and appeal on the global stage. This included the Tobago Dive Experience, Bacolet Beach Club and the Manta Lodge and Dive Centre.

TTAL director of marketing and communications Jason Antoine said, “Tobago's dive niche has experienced exceptional growth, firmly positioning our island as a premier destination for divers worldwide. In the upcoming year, we are committed to strengthening relationships with key stakeholders and forging new partnerships to elevate Tobago’s dive tourism to new heights and increase its visibility on the global stage.

"With an unparalleled underwater offering that includes vibrant marine biodiversity and iconic dive sites like the Maverick Wreck, we aim to continue delivering unforgettable experiences for seasoned divers and newcomers alike."

He said Tobago’s crystal-clear waters and unique dive adventures will remain at the heart of TTAL's strategy as it strives to solidify Tobago's reputation as the ultimate destination for adventure, beauty and serenity beneath the waves.

Tobago boasts over 50 well-established dive sites, including the London Bridge Arch in Charlotteville, the Kelleston Drain off the coast of Little Tobago, Angel Reef in East Tobago and the Mt Irvine Wall and Kariwak Reef to the west of the island.

From its pristine coastal waters and stunning underwater landscapes to its vast array of exotic marine life, TTAL said Tobago offers a premier underwater experience that can only be described as beyond ordinary.

For more information, visit www.tobagobeyond.com and follow TTAL on social media to learn about Tobago’s dive experience.