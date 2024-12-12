2 men killed in early-morning Couva crash

KILLED IN CRASH: Andy Gibbs, who died in an accident in Couva on December 12. -

AN accident in Couva before dawn on December 12 claimed the lives of two men.

The victims were identified as Andy Gibbs and Brandon Francois, both of whom were in a Nissan Cefiro.

Central Division police confirmed that the crash happened along the Southern Main Road in Mc Bean near the Unipet Service Station.

Gibbs was said to be a founding member of the group Nissan Cefiro of Trinidad and Tobago (NCTT).

A Facebook post in tribute to him said: “This morning, we received the heartbreaking news of the passing of Andy Gibbs, a founding member of NCTT. Andy's dedication and passion have been with us since the very beginning, making him an irreplaceable part of our journey.”

>

A graphic video circulating on social media showed the mangled wreck, with one of the men still alive and begging a passerby for help. The police said he died shortly afterwards.

Couva fire officers had to use the hydraulic cutting device commonly called the "jaws of life" to cut through the mangled wreck to get to the bodies of both men.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information comes to hand.