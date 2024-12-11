2 UWI scholars get L’Oréal-Unesco awards

Dr Savanna Lloyd, left, and Gillian Rowe. - Photo courtesy UWI

A UWI scholar who is doing her PhD in crop science at the university's St Augustine Campus recently copped a US$10,000 prize for contribution to science.

Gillian Rowe received the 2024 L'Oréal-Unesco For Women in Science Caribbean Young Talents Award.

Rowe is sharing the spotlight with co-awardee Dr Savanna Lloyd, a lecturer in the physics department at UWI, Mona, Jamaica.

In a news release on December 10, the university said, "Researchers at the UWI St Augustine Campus continue to make their mark on the global stage, earning widespread acclaim for their innovative work."

It said Jamaica-born Rowe has added to this legacy by achieving international distinction in the field of science, further cementing UWI's reputation as a hub for world-class research and discovery.

>

Rowe's research involves the development of microbial based sustainable solutions for managing rhizome rot disease in ginger in Jamaica.

UWI said, "Among a cadre of 23 applicants, Ms Rowe’s research stood out to the jury comprised of eminent researchers from various disciplines. Her specific interests are microbiology, molecular plant-pathogen interactions, the soil microbiome, and bioinformatics. These scientific areas correlate with Ms Rowe’s aim to reduce environmental pollution while simultaneously encouraging plant biodiversity conservation."

In a recent statement, the L’Oreal Foundation for Women in Science said Rowe was "one of the two young talents who will receive an endowment in the amount of US$10,000 to support your research work and encourage the development of your scientific career.”

The release said Rowe "knows how important it is to encourage women and girls to pursue careers science-based careers. She notes that funding these research endeavours, particularly at the tertiary level, is sometimes challenging. Based on this fact, Ms Rowe not only appreciates but values the impact of her award in inspiring other women researchers to continue their work."

Rowe said, “This is uniquely allowing women at the pre-doctoral career level to receive critical support from a global network, and it is extraordinary for each recipient to be inspired by experienced scientists with a wealth of knowledge.”

Lloyd said the award was a confidence-booster, enabling her to meaningfully connect with other scientists.

She said she now feels financially equipped to pursue her goals.

“Without the basic scientific tools and resources, I felt I was not in a position strategic enough to contribute to a project. I did not feel ready. But after discovering that I received the award, I knew I was.”

As with last year’s inaugural L’Oreal-Unesco Young Talent Caribbean Awards, early career and doctoral candidates from across the region were targeted this year. These researchers, engaging in specialised scientific projects, were invited to submit applications.

>

Over the past 25 years, however, the two international organisations have partnered not only to provide opportunities for scientists but to also reduce the gender gap in the field.