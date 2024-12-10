Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba mark 52 years of bilateral relations

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne, centre, Cuban Ambassador Gustavo Daniel Veliz Olivare and Permanent Secretary Reita Toussaint raise a toast in commemoration of the 52nd anniversary diplomatic relations between TT and Cuba and in recognition of Caricom-Cuba Day at the ministry on December 9. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Foreign Affairs

MINISTER of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne and Cuban Ambassador Gustavo Daniel Veliz Olivare raised a celebratory toast on December 9 to mark the 52nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In a news release on December 9 the ministry said on December 8, 1972, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Guyana and Jamaica established diplomatic relations with Cuba "in a bold and historic move."

The ministry said TT places importance on the relationship with Cuba and continues to stand in solidarity with Cuba, respecting the resilience of the Cuban people and their clear will for national development.

Browne and Olivare, the release said, held discussions and shared a celebratory toast at the ministry marking the anniversary as well as Caricom-Cuba Day, both commemorated on December 8.

Browne, the release said, expressed his profound appreciation for the deep and flourishing relationship between the two countries and shared the hope that they continue to be consistent partners to the mutual benefit of their peoples.

Olivare echoed these sentiments, declaring his country’s immense gratitude for TT and Caricom’s "continuous voice of solidarity with Cuba in regional and international fora, calling for action in favour of the cause of the Cuban people."

They also discussed avenues to broaden the bilateral relationship between TT and Cuba, whilst appreciating the "significant strides achieved in the fields of health and education."

They addressed the recent difficulties Cuba has faced as a result of the natural disasters that have hit the country and exacerbated infrastructural concerns.

Browne pledged to continue exploring possibilities through which government might aid and assist Cuba in time of need.