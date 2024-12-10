Foot care for diabetics

Delicia Burris -

DELICIA BURRIS

It is important to highlight the significance of foot care and self-care for individuals with diabetes. Diabetics are more prone to foot-related complications due to nerve damage and reduced blood flow, making it crucial for them to take extra care of their feet.

Diabetics should pay special attention to these essential tips on foot care and to prevent complications:

Daily foot inspections: Inspect feet daily for any cuts, fungal infections, ingrown toenails or redness. Any of these signs should be promptly addressed to prevent further complications.

Proper hygiene: Keeping the feet clean and dry is essential for diabetics to prevent infections. Properly drying feet, especially between the toes, can help prevent fungal infections.

>

Trimming nails carefully: Trim nails carefully to avoid ingrown toenails, which can lead to pain and infections. It is advisable to trim nails straight across and not too short.

Wearing proper footwear: Wear comfortable shoes that fit well, have wiggle room and provide adequate support.

Do not remove corns or calluses yourself: A corn or callus on your foot may seem like nothing to worry about. However, when you have diabetes, the thick skin can break down and open up. Also, do not use over-the-counter products to remove them, as they could burn your skin.

In addition to foot care, self-care plays a crucial role in managing diabetes effectively.

Here are some self-care tips:

Shower using warm (not hot) water: Hot water can strip your skin of moisture, leaving it feeling dry, tight, and uncomfortable.

Regular exercise: Physical activity is essential to maintain healthy weight, improve insulin sensitivity, and support overall well-being. Engaging in regular exercise such as walking or swimming, can be beneficial.

Get a massage: Massage allows for efficient transport of oxygen and nutrients to the rest of the body. This improved circulation can help your cells absorb insulin and actually retain it.

Moisturise every day: Keeping your skin moisturised helps to make it flexible and prevent cracks that often lead to infection.

>

Go to certified spa for pedicures: Go to someone who specialises in diabetic pedicures, as special equipment is used and specific products are recommend to keep your feet looking healthy.

Feet care and self-care are vital aspects of managing diabetes and preventing complications. By following these tips, diabetics can effectively care for their feet and overall health. Take the necessary steps to care for your feet and yourself.

Delicia Burris is the owner and founder of Glorious Touch Health and Wellness Spa. Find out more about them on social media @glorioustouchtt or at 477-3110