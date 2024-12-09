7 injured in midday crash in Point Fortin

File photo of a crashed car. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

AT least seven people were injured in a collision on the Southern Main Road near Damus Ltd in Point Fortin around midday on December 9.

The crash involved a seven-seater taxi and a van.

Point Fortin police and fire officers arrived quickly, and those injured were taken to the nearby Point Fortin Hospital with multiple injuries.

The exact cause of the crash remains unclear.

A graphic video circulating on social media shows two injured passengers in the back seat of the taxi and an injured man on the ground nearby.

John David, president of the Point Fortin-San Fernando Taxi Drivers Association, said he had heard about the accident and saw the video, but did not have any information about it. He added he preferred to wait until he got details before commenting.

Investigations are ongoing.