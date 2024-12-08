Politics not for everybody

-

Look, politics is not for everybody; neither is everybody made for politics. Politics, especially party politics, can damage reputations, cause deep embarrassment and even damage families. Of course, it is profitable for some, but there is lot of collateral damage in and through politics.

But the brave and ambitious stick it out, with or without the required ability, even pledging that their entry or participation in politics is “to serve the people” and not themselves. That, as is well known, is a long story.

A shorter, worrying and tension-filled story is the screening exercise by the two major politics parties. The party leadership, the screeners and the process all become a matter of political life and death for the contestants.

There are shoo-ins, favourites, “questionable” ones and “rejects.” The rejects seem to get bigger headlines than the approved ones. In fact, a “political reject” is highly publicised as a “damaged goods.” Now facts are facts, but I am still not sure if “reject” is the appropriate word.

When La Brea MP Stephen McClashie was turned down by the PNM screening committee last Monday, the thunderous headlines were “PNM rejects La Brea MP,” “McClashie rejected.”

>

Who saw him fit to be MP and Minister of Labour in the first place? He is a quiet, unassuming gentleman MP and clearly no match for the vocal, experienced UNC shadow labour minister, Rudranath Indarsingh.

It shows something is fundamentally wrong, even unfair, with the screening process in this and other related situations. After all, such appointments have significant implications for the taxpaying population.

Maybe the time has come for political parties to publish the criteria for selection – two major ones being merit and loyalty.

Further, candidates and MPs should be properly told they are in for a five-year term at least: Parliament is not a place of permanent residence. If and when they are “rejected” thereafter, the exit process must be fair and transparent.

Yes, politics can damage reputations and cause deep embarrassment. Of course, we will be hearing of more “rejects” as the screening continues. Will Mr McClashie now walk around La Brea with bowed head, or will he, like “losing” candidates Michael Seales and Dr Lovell Francis, be shoved up to a high government post, party-politics style?

Gentleman McClashie, faithful to his PNM, humbly said he was “okay” with the decision. His political leader will like that.

The other La Brea nominee, councillor Jillon Lewis, was “rejected” too.

As the media excitement continued, things were not so gloomy for Laventille East/Morvant MP Adrian Leonce, who one day looked like he withdrew, next day he was in, next day out, and then next day we heard “the process was continuing,” with loud appeals for his return. He too is a quiet, unassuming gentleman and, like Mr McClashie, appears not to be made for hustle-and-bustle partisan politics. Maybe the senate? He was the only PNM MP who expressed reservation over the SRC high-level increases for politicians. We wait and see.

Some selected PNM candidates were lavishly feted, particularly Kareem Marcelle for Laventille West, replacing veteran Fitzgerald Hinds, whose future is still up in the air.

>

Among the other PNM frontliners selected for battle are the “fit for political purpose” Marvin Gonzales, Camille Robinson-Regis, Faris Al-Rawi, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Pennelope Beckles and Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis. Gonzales is preparing for “a gruelling campaign” for the Lopinot/Bon Air seat.

We await the UNC picks for these soon-to-come battles. Among others, do UNC Anil Roberts, David Nakhid, Saddam Hosein, Jearlean John, Rushton Paray, Barry Padarath, Dinesh Rambally seem made for party politics?

A part of the election build-up is for the media to ask constituents how they feel about the representation and service by their respective MPs. Opposition MPs are under a severe disadvantage in this. They depend on government and their ministers for help. And with party politics, you know what happens. So opposition constituents must be aware and reasonable in judging.

A similar but less severe situation exists, as Public Utilities Minister Gonzales recently declared, for work-loaded ministers, who have to attend countless meetings and serve constituents.

All this requires constitution reform for fairness, proper service to constituents and fuller democracy.

It is amusing how the Opposition and citizens seem so comfortable guessing and scrambling over the election date, rather than calling for a fixed date. Can’t a constituency, PNM or UNC, propose an amendment to the EBC?

After former Naparima principal Dr Michael Dowlath edged out Jayanti Lutchmedial-Ramdial to contest Faris Al-Rawi’s marginal San Fernando West, she honourably said: “Regardless of whether I’m chosen for San Fernando West, another seat or none at all, I remain committed to working with the UNC to rescue this country from the current mess under the PNM.” Her political leader may smile at such sagacity. Jayanti is made for politics.