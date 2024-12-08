Man’s illegal gun dropped in police chase in Valencia

ONE of three men dropped a loaded gun while jumping over a wall to escape being arrested in Valencia on the night of December 7.

The police secured the black pistol, fitted with a magazine and 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition as evidence.

However, the suspects escaped, and police said they are continuing their efforts to track down the men involved.

The incident was part of a roving bar operation in the Northern Division between 7 pm and 11 pm on December 7.

Snr Supt Maynard-Wilson and ASP Ablacksingh co-ordinated the operation and Insp Haywood and Sgt Persad led.

It included acting Cpl Ramsaran and members of the North Division Task Force (Area South).

The officers also completed a total of 18 field interview forms.

The officers paid special attention to several bars, including Country Backyard Bar, Red Ants Bar, Parliament Bar, Oakland Bar, Scotchie's Bar and Rambaran Bar.

The officers searched several people and vehicles, but nothing illegal was found.

Around 10.30 pm, while at Rambaran Bar, officers received information about gunmen seen in the Valencia district.

The officers went to Carib Circular, La Plata in Valencia, where they saw three men standing on the roadway.

As soon as the men noticed the approaching police vans, they turned and ran into an open yard, prompting the police to chase them.

While jumping over walls, an object, later identified as a loaded gun, fell from one of the men.

Police seized the weapon while other officers continued the chase.

However, the men escaped.

Acting Cpl Ramsaran is continuing enquiries.