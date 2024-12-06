Young MMA fighters to compete at Unstoppable in Mausica

Alyssa Adams -

DAVID SCARLETT

The Trinidad and Tobago Mixed Martial Arts Federation (TTMMAF), in collaboration with the Military-Led Academic Training (MILAT) Programme and Ruff and Tuff Caribbean MMA League, is set to host the 2024 edition of their youth-based mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, called Unstoppable, on December 7 at the National Service Centre, Mausica.

The event will feature national youth fighters Uri Mahabir, Orlando Charles, Moises Rampersad, Alyssa Adams and Keyla Gonzales, who all represented TT at the World Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi in August, where Adams won bronze in the 52kg C class event.

Many other young and amateur fighters across the country will also be on show.

Athletes will be representing clubs such as Gracie jiu-jitsu (Barataria), Peaceful Warriors (Pt Fortin), Hiitfitt (Marabella), Tobago MMA Warriors, Hiitfitt (Port-of-Spain) and Team Elite (Sangre Grande). Fighters from St Lucia, Grenada and Guyana will also be competing at the event.

The TTMMAF, the national governing body under the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), aims to expose more youths to the sport and to provide a pathway from the local level to the national and international stage.

In an interview with Newsday, president of the TTMMAF, Jason Fraser, said, “The federation’s main goals and objectives for this event (Unstoppable) are to identify local talent within the country – both Trinidad and Tobago.

“We been promoting this sport for the last ten years and have hosted many events like this before, but it is the first time we are going on a real search for talent.

“I believe in building for the future. The seniors that we (currently) have are on their way out. So, in order for us to have continuity in this sport, we have to develop in the youth from now.”

He continued, “We want to identify talents so that we can take a bigger team to the IMMAF Pan American Championship in Panama in June 2025, then to the World Youth Championship in July. TT will also be hosting the first Caribbean Open MMA Championship for youths, juniors and seniors in August 2025.”

Fraser praised MILAT for their contribution and support for their vision for MMA youth development.

“This initiative with MILAT is only the beginning for greater growth and success, and development for grassroots athletes,” Fraser said.

“MILAT already has a strong structure in terms of discipline and fitness through the military. So it’s only a matter for our technical director Warren Gill and his team of coaches under the national federation to instil the techniques and the technical aspects of this sport in this programme.

“I am sure, as president, and I believe that we will be able to produce (national) medallists from this MILAT programme in the near future.”

To continue their initiative of spreading the sport, the TTMMAF invited the St Jude Home for Girls to attend the event as spectators before they introduce MMA the institution.