UK High Commissioner bids farewell to Trinidad and Tobago

British High Commissioner Harriet Cross. - FILE PHOTO

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne expressed his appreciation to British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Harriet Cross as he bid her farewell at a courtesy meeting on December 3 at the ministry's headquarters in St Clair.

Cross’s official term concludes on December 11.

Browne acknowledged Cross’s outstanding service and significant contributions during her tenure.

He applauded her leadership in strengthening bilateral ties and her advocacy on issues such as gender-based violence and the promotion of women and girls' empowerment.

During the meeting, Cross said Browne and his team demonstrated the spirit of collaboration and she was confident in the continued growth of partnerships between TT and the UK.

She said the recent signing of the memorandum of understanding between the UK’s Export Finance Department and TT’s Ministry of Finance was significantly important.

"It holds the power to unpack future mutually beneficial projects," she said.

Both parties exchanged well wishes for future endeavours, marking the end of a productive tenure, said a ministry release on December 4.

In succession to Cross, Jon Dean has been appointed British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago.