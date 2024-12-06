TT Dance Comm show to honour Aunty Bianca Springer

TT Dance Comm students pose with trophies they won at the All Dance America Dance competiton held in September in Panama. -

TT Dance Comm will host its annual concert entitled Living the Dream 2024: In Honour of Aunty Bianca, on December 8, at the Centre of Excellence, Torenia Hall, Tunapuna.

The 11th instalment of the company's end-of-year concert will feature 160 students in the cast, paying tribute to the late Bianca Springer, who was one of its mentors and fashion designer, a media release said.

Showtime is 6 pm-8 pm and doors open at 5 pm. Oven ten schools will participate and performances will come from junior, teen and senior dancers.

The founder and artistic director of TT Dance Comm (Trinidad and Tobago Dance Company), Takyha Springer, is also the dance education development officer at various primary and secondary schools throughout the country, the release said.

Founded in 2012, TT Dance Comm is primarily focused on the tutelage and representation of urban dance acts, dance crews and choreographers.

Within the last 17 years of Springer’s career, she has accumulated a wealth of experience ranging from live stage performances and productions to dance instruction at schools, the release said.

Internationally, TT Dance Comm participated in the All Dance America Dance Competition in Panama from September 18-23 and won ten awards in various categories. It was the group's second year participating in the international competition and it earned three first-place trophies for the youth/adults open production (hip-hop); pre-youth small group open production (hip-hop) and youth/adults small group (open show) categories.

Its seven second-place trophies were for: youth/adults (K-pop); youth/adults (hip-hop); children small group (hip-hop); children open production trio (hip-hop); pre-youth (dancehall); pre-youth (hip-hop) and Youth/adults open production (hip-hop)

About TT Dance Comm

TTDC was established in 2012 with the primary objective of providing guidance and representation to urban dance performers, dance crews and dancers.

It provides this service as a means of disseminating its teaching philosophy of nurturing the entire dance by fostering emotional, social, and physical well-being through the expression of movement.

Throughout the East-West Corridor, its youth-based programmes contribute to the development and preservation of a positive environment for youth aged four and older, it said in the release.

Locally and internationally, TTDC participates in a variety of performances and competitions such as Carifesta in 2019, the Prime Minister's Best Village Competition since 2019, the Hip-Hop International event in Phoenix, Arizona – in 2018, and the All Dance America event in Panama in 2023 and 2024.

For more info: 298-1334