Tafari Waldron, Nyla Kerr claim close wins at NAAA Cross Country Champs

Nyla Kerr (second from right) copped the girls’ under-15 category of the NAAATT Cross Country Championships in dramatic fashion at the Queen’s Park Savannah in PoS on December 1. Photos courtesy NAAATT -

Carifta gold medallist Tafari Waldron and Nyla Kerr both registered tight victories at the National Association of Athletics Administration’s of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) Cross Country Championships at the Queen’s Park Savannah, PoS on December 1.

A day after copping the first-place prize at Guardian Group’s Securing Hope for those in Need (SHINE) 5K, Waldron continued his fine form and he took top honours in the men’s under-20 category of the Cross Country in 13 minutes and 12 seconds (13:12). Waldron had a race on his hands in the 6K distance, as he just edged Burnley’s Darius Harding (13:13) into second spot. Omare Thompson was third in the men’s under-20 category in 13:39.

In rainy conditions, the girls’ under-15 category also threw up a treat as Cougars’ Kerr just edged Zenith’s O’Shea Cummings to the line in their 2K run. Kerr clocked a time of 7:01, with Cummings being timed at 7:02. RSS Phoenix’s Gloria Henry placed third in 7:58.

In the boys’ under-15 category, also covering a 2K distance, Mikael Serrette again showed his mettle as copped the top spot in 6:33. Serrette has won several races in the Secondary Schools Track and Field’s Middle-Distance League this season, and he beat One A Week’s Jamal Bailey (6:47) into second spot. RSS Phoenix’s J’Dani Williams placed third in 6:55.

In the boys’ under-17 category, Cougars’ Isaiah Alder, a bronze medallist in the 3,000-metre event at the 2024 Carifta Games, had the last say as he won in 13:46, with Jayden Alexander second in 13:54.

The girls’ under-17 category saw a pair of One A Week athletes completing a one-two finish, with Aniqah Bailey (16:09) beating her compatriot Shian Lewis (17 minutes) to the line. The under-17s covered a 4K distance.

The women’s under-20 category was won by Ashley Thomas (19:25), with Charis McKee second in 19:42.

The men’s 20-and-over title went to prolific endurance runner Nicholas Romany, who clocked 27:56, with the Defence Force’s Collin Perreira second in 29:02. Donnel Francis was third in 29:29. Romany also got the better of Perreira at the Shine 10K, as he took the top spot, with the latter placing third.

The women’s 20-and-over crown was seized by Abilene’s April Francis, who clocked 29:30. Alexia John placed second in 30:51.

The runners in the 20-and-over categories covered an 8K distance.

RSS Phoenix’s Amirah Warrick and Memphis Pioneer’s Jeremiah Kaiten were also in winners’ row in their respective girls’ and boys’ under-11 categories.