Mc Letchie appointed Massy group deputy CEO

James Mc Letchie, has been appointed executive vice president and deputy group CEO, effective January 1. - Angelo Marcelle

Massy Holdings Ltd has appointed current group chief financial officer, James Mc Letchie, as executive vice president and deputy group CEO.

Massy announced the change in a media release on December 6. The appointment will take effect from January 1.

McLetchie joined the group in 2023, bringing with him 30 years of experience in finance, international mergers and acquisitions, transformation and business strategy, the release said.

"McLetchie began his career with Price Waterhouse in TT, before pursuing an MBA in finance and management information systems at Purdue University. He then joined PricewaterhouseCoopers in the US, working in multiple cities. Later, he joined McKinsey & Co, where he was part of the global leadership team, leading the merger management and organisation teams for the UK and Irish offices."

Massy said James’ appointment underscores the board’s commitment to maintaining momentum and delivering stakeholder value through a structured leadership succession process.

"In his new role, McLetchie will work closely with the group’s current president and CEO, David Affonso, who is expected to retire in mid-2026. His appointment assures a seamless transition, while

maintaining focus on delivering value to all stakeholders in alignment with the group’s strategic priorities."

McLetchie will continue as CFO during the transition period while Massy recruits a new CFO.

This is the latest change in Massy’s executive roster, which, over the last year, has seen several changes.

The first change came with former CEO Gervase Warner who decided to retire early in February.

After an investigation into training modules for the company’s executive, former general counsel and executive vice-president Angelique Parisot-Potter, who raised issue with the training modules at the company’s AGM last year, took administrative leave. In January she was replaced by Wendy Kerry, who later took up the role permanently.

David O’Brian, vice president of global expansion, announced his resignation in March.

Albert Rojo, senior vice president of strategy and business development in gas products, retired on June 30.

Julie Avey, senior vice president of group, people and culture, announced her retirement in September. The company named Nadia Mc Carthy as her replacement and she took up the role in November.

On November 25, Massy announced that it will reduce its board from 13 members to nine.