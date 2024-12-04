Bodies found in Caura, El Dorado

- File photo

POLICE have identified one of two bodies found 24 hours apart in Caura and El Dorado as Jaquan Alleyne, 25.

Around 8.30 am on December 3, a group of Cepep employees were doing roadside work at Caura Royal Road when they saw Alleyne’s body at the bottom of a ten-foot precipice at the side of the road.

Alleyne, of Petit Valley, was reported missing on November 30.

He was found lying on his back, dressed in blue three-quarter jeans and light brown jersey, with a blue and white sheet wrapped around his chest.

His body was in a state of semi-decomposition, and appeared to have rolled down the steep decline before landing at the bottom of the precipice.

Tunapuna Police Station was contacted and first responders along with CID officers visited the scene. Homicide Region Two and Special Evidence Recovery Unit officers cordoned off the area and processed it for evidence.

The district medical officer confirmed Alleyne was dead and ordered the removal of his body pending a post-mortem examination at the Forensic Science Centre.

Alleyne’s relatives were able to identify him by his tattoos, hairstyle and clothes.

Shortly before 9 am on December 4, police were called to Karamath Street, El Dorado, after witnesses reported seeing a man lying motionless on an empty lot of land.

Insp Beepot and Sgt Evans of the Tunapuna Police Station led a party of officers who found the body of a man of African descent.

Police have not yet determined if there was foul play, but believe the man was planting crops on the vacant lot.

The district medical officer pronounced him dead and ordered the body removed pending a post mortem.