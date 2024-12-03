Days after being selected for general elections – UNC's Dowlath vows to revamp San Fernando

A screengrab showing Dr Michael Dowlate speaking at the UNC's Las Lomas town meeting on December 2. -

FROM overhauling the market to alleviating traffic congestion, Michael Dowlath, United National Congress (UNC) candidate for San Fernando West, has promised to deliver results if elected in the next general election.

Dowlath, an educator and former principal of Naparima College for over 15 years, spoke at the UNC’s Cottage Meeting at Las Lomas Government Primary in the constituency of Tabaquite/Talparo, his first podium appearance since he was selected by the party on November 29 to contest the elections.

He stressed his dedication to revitalising the constituency and addressing the community's challenges.

He also thanked the party for selecting him.

“This opportunity is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I am committed to working tirelessly to serve the people of this great constituency and our beloved nation.”

Dowlath outlined an ambitious vision for San Fernando West, focusing on practical solutions for long-standing issues in the community, vowing to take it back to its “glory days”.

He pledged to prioritise traffic management, reduce potholes, and improve public health concerns, such as vagrancy and the conditions of displaced animals.

He said one of his immediate goals is to address the state of the San Fernando market.

“Have you visited the market recently?” Dowlath asked. “Those deplorable conditions cannot continue.”

He proposed adjusting the start and dismissal times the city’s schools as a straightforward solution to ease peak-hour traffic flow.

Dowlath also highlighted the economic struggles faced by the community following the closure of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery in 2018. He complained that the closure affected approximately 50,000 individuals and their families and was a significant blow to small businesses in the area.

“Small businesses – run by decent, law-abiding citizens – were forced to close, and their standard of living plummeted,” he said. “San Fernando was once a thriving centre of commercial activity, but the refinery closure economically shocked the area.”

As an educational consultant and principal for a combined 20 years, Dowlath said he was passionate about improving education.

He said there was a need to integrate technology into classrooms, prioritise infrastructure development and reduce the administrative burden on teachers.

“Our party plans to integrate computer science and software development into the national curriculum,” he said. “But more importantly, we must train our teachers in modern teaching techniques, especially with the use of technology and artificial intelligence.”

He called for the community police system to be revamped and support schools. He suggested medical doctors be assigned to schools to help identify and address special needs among students at an early stage.

“These steps will allow us to make meaningful differences in the lives of students and their families,” he said.

Dowlath urged constituents to join him in upgrading San Fernando West.

“This campaign is not about me – it’s about us, our shared aspirations, and our collective resolve to make San Fernando West a beacon of progress and hope.

“Together, we will build a secure future of fairness, opportunity, and prosperity for all, especially our children and grandchildren.”