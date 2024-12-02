Massy Group hosts investors, analysts, stockbrokers

Massy Group CEO David Affonso. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

MASSY Group hosted institutional investors, stockbrokers and analysts as part of its ongoing commitment to engage key stakeholders and deepen its relationships with the investment community.

In a release on December 2, Massy said this event was one of several held throughout the year to discuss the group's progress and performance with its stakeholders.

Addressing the audience, David Affonso, president and group CEO, thanked Massy’s employees, customers and investors for their confidence and support.

"We remain wholly committed to continue delivering on the trust and belief that you have placed in us," Affonso said.

Despite navigating challenging market conditions, Affonso said the board declared a final dividend of 13.63 cents per share, bringing the total declared dividend to 16.78 cents per share for the financial year ended September 30.

>

"This milestone reflects Massy’s commitment to balancing shareholder returns with strengthening its financial foundation to support sustainable growth in hard currency earnings," Affonso said.

In a move welcomed by shareholders, the group has announced that starting in the first quarter of the 2025 financial year, dividends will be paid quarterly.

"This shift to more frequent payments demonstrates the group’s dedication to providing regular and predictable returns for its investors," the release said.

Speaking on the company’s financial strategy, James McLetchie, chief financial officer, said, "This isn’t just about numbers—it’s about creating a stronger future for everyone connected to Massy.

"Our focus on generating a larger portion of our revenue and profit in hard currency helps protect shareholder investments while ensuring that we have the resources to support our people and the communities we serve."

As the group looks toward 2025, its leadership remains steadfast in driving cash flow growth, increasing hard currency earnings and delivering enduring value to its stakeholders, McLetchie said.

"The ongoing engagement with investors reflects Massy’s transparent and inclusive approach, as the group works towards ensuring that stakeholders are informed and aligned with the group’s strategic priorities."