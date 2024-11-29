Secrets exposed by shoppers: Black Friday survival guide

FLASHBACK: Shoppers take advantage of discounted items at the Courts Black Friday Sale event at the Courts Megastore in El Socorro in 2023. - File photo

WITH lines forming as early as 5 am, Black Friday sales continue to attract eager shoppers across Trinidad and Tobago.

Originating from the United States, this annual event of massive sales and discounts has taken root locally. In TT, the phenomenon began in 2015 with wholesalers like PriceSmart offering a one-day blowout of marked-down items, attracting hundreds of shoppers.

Today, it has grown into a multi-outlet event, with videos circulating on social media showing massive queues outside popular stores. From this frenzy, Newsday interviewed shoppers in Port of Spain to gain insight on the tips and tales of great deals.

A woman who said she was a seasoned Black Friday shopper, said, “Ideally, you must make a list of items to avoid distractions.”

“Before covid, I got an amazing deal on a television by researching the best prices across various stores offering the sale,” she said.

Jason Paul, another shopper, warned against expecting to get everything on your wishlist.

“You can’t just show up and expect to get everything you want,” he said.

He also said, it is very easy to get sidetracked from wishlists. “I sometimes get caught up in the rush and overspend”. He said young shoppers should set strict budgets to prioritise purchases.

The excitement, however, is absent from those who feel the lingering effects of the pandemic.

Stephanie Maharaj said while shopping was significant between 2020 and 2022, her family struggled. She said she still struggles as competitive discounts are still out of budget.

“The competitive discounts just aren’t the same as before,” Maharaj said.

Kwame from St Augustine said his goals are always the big items.

“Try and get items that will cost you a limb without the sale.”

He said his plans are made in advance by monitoring stores weeks before the announcement of the deals.

“New shoppers need to also be aware of the return policies on items like those small appliances and take advantage of the ones that are extended,” he said.

Bystanders listening on, told Newsday, shoppers like themselves go early in the morning or attempt to join lines two hours before closing time. While some express this flexible method does not work for them, they all agreed to be in line before the sales and stocks end on November 29.

Popular stores such as Courts, Standards, Sasha Cosmetics, Massy Stores and RadioShack seem to be the top five stores with massive deals. Shoppers said that throughout the years these businesses have been consistent, leaving them satisfied every time.

The Port of Spain branch of Courts TT spoke with Newsday on November 27. One day before the massive sale, employees were seen unloading stock into the store.

An employee, who chose to remain anonymous, said Courts blowout sales started the week prior, with one massive sale on Black Friday.

She said since these announcements, crowds are constant and persistent.

“There is a line of people even before 5 am, just as I arrive at work.”

“People are coming early and leaving with televisions and small appliances. These items over the years are the most demanded.”

She said extra staff is recruited for this time, straight to the Christmas season to accommodate the influx of sales.

“At least we have a distraction from the forex situation,” said Sarah, an anxious shopper.