Scores turn out for 'devoted' prison officer's funeral

Prison officers carry the coffin of their colleague Richard Ali during his funeral on Thursday in Dow Village, California. He died in an accident on November 26. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Richard Mark Ali was remembered as a beloved prison officer, businessman, friend, and family man at his funeral, where scores of people gathered at the family’s home in California, Couva, to bid a final farewell on November 28.

Ali, 43, also known as “Cha Chee” and “BB”, died in a crash along the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Freeport on November 26, just after midnight. The police said his car crashed into a trailer truck parked off the highway.

Throughout the funeral at Dow Village, Ali’s bereaved mother sat on a chair gazing at the body in the casket that was draped with the TT flag, constantly wiping away tears. Seated on her was Ali’s nine-year-old son who also wept.

ASP Richard Lalchan spoke on behalf of the prison service. He described Ali as a devoted officer, saying his sudden passing had left people with heavy hearts.

Lalchan added that Ali joined the service on May 3, 2004, at 23, and gave two decades of honourable service.

“Though reserved by nature, he was very outgoing. Richard’s approachable demeanour and genuine care for others made him a cornerstone of camaraderie among his colleagues. He had a unique ability to foster bonds of friendship and trust. Richard was always on the move,” Lalchan told mourners.

Lalchan said they shared a close bond and that both have the same first name and joined the service on May 3, but ten years apart. Trying to hold back tears, Lalchan recalled that in 2016 he lost his home to a fire and Ali was there for him.

Commissioner of Prisons Carlos Carraspe and Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh were among the mourners.

Imam Khalid Mohammed told mourners that, based on religious teachings, death is inevitable. He said nothing and no one could have prevented the tragedy.

“His time came, his hour came, and no one could have prevented it,” Mohammed said.

He added that Allah had blessed the family by giving them a gift, in the form of Ali, for a specific amount of time.

Mohammed said, “Like every one of us, we will be given a specific time, and Islam does not teach us that there is untimely death or that people die before their time. This is an opportunity for all of us to take stock of our lives.”

Mohammed encouraged people to remember that family life is very important and to live with love.

Another imam, Ahamad Aziz, echoed similar sentiments.

He also recited from the Quran and emphasised the reality of life and death.

He added, “The day of resurrection is real. The day of judgment is real and the life after this life is real. As the imam said in his remarks, we must live with love and affection,” Aziz said.

“Death is in the midst of everything we do. We may plan for tomorrow but the Holy Quran says Allah is the greater planner. Life and death are in the hands of Allah. Islam is a way of life.”

He called on people to live their lives pleasing to Allah and not by doing their own thing.

“So at the end of the day, we will be able to gain his favour, blessing, and guidance.”

Ali’s sister Natasha shared fond memories of their childhood. His sister Mary-Ann stood beside her, constantly wiping away tears. Natasha said her brother was an astute and ambitious businessman.

"No work was ever too hard for him. At one time, he had a car rental and a power washing business," she said.

Natasha also expressed her gratitude to their parents, who worked tirelessly to care for their children.

The body was taken to the California Cemetery (Coconuts) for burial.

