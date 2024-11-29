Glory basketball league resumes with U18s on November 29

THE Under-18 male division of this year’s Glory Invitational Elite Youth League basketball tournament jumps off on November 29 at the Maloney Indoor Sport Arena from 7 pm.

This weekend’s matches complete the past three weeks of competition, which saw five male and female youth champions crowned.

After week one (November 15-17), NCA Warriors emerged champions of the U10 mixed division, with Royalty Basketball Academy and Maloney Pacers completing the top three respectively.

Warriors’ Abrielle Balfour was adjudged most valuable player, while Royalty’s Justin Thomas earned the DAWG award (Defensive Awareness Wins Games).

Royalty, however, topped the field in the U12 division, with Matthew Pierre Basketball Academy coming in second and Maloney Pacers third.

Royalty’s Jakeem King won the MVP and clubmate Kalimah Sookram captured the DAWG award.

In the female category, Club Enterprise emerged champions with Royalty in runner-up and NCA Warriors in bronze medal position. Club Enterprise’s Melissa Pierre ws MVP and Royalty’s Jaila Best took the DAWG accolade.

After week two’s (November 22-24) matches, Maloney Pacers captured their first title by winning the U14 male division and NCA Warriors copped the U16 category.

Spartans and Royalty were second and third respectively in the U14, with Pacers’ Nkobie Ince snaring the MVP award and Spartans’ Kevin Botswain (DAWG).

Spartans also settled for silver in the U16 and Pacers bronze as Warriors Jervais “JJ” Edwards was named MVP and Spartans’ Zachary Julien DAWG recipient.

Action continues at the Maloney Indoor Sport Arena, tipping off at 7 pm, 10 am and noon on November 29, November 30 and December 1 respectively.