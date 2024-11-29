Chaguanas.com to host webinar on laws

- File photo

Chaguanas.com will host a webinar on How Laws Are Made on December 4, from 6-7 pm on Google Meet.

The event will be delivered by Parliament officials, providing participants with the opportunity to understand the legislative process that shapes the nation's laws, a media release said.

The session is tailored for citizens eager to gain a deeper understanding of how legislation is proposed, debated, and enacted in Trinidad and Tobago. From bills to acts, this webinar will demystify the legal frameworks that impact everyday life, the release said.

Chaguanas.com said it is a community group committed to fostering continuous citizen education. Administrator Aleem Khan said in the release, “We believe that informed citizens are empowered citizens. This session aligns with our mission to promote continuous learning and civic engagement within the Chaguanas community and beyond.”

How to join

>

Register for the webinar by scanning the QR code on the promotional flyer or by contacting Chaguanas.com via WhatsApp at 1-868-798-1108 or e-mail: chaguanas@chaguanas.com.