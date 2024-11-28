Swimmer Nikoli Blackman breaks PB at Tennessee Invitational
TRINIDAD and Tobago and University of Tennessee swimmer Nikoli Blackman continues to perform for his school on the college circuit in the US.
Blackman, a second-year student at Tennessee, was one of the star swimmers at the 2024 Tennessee Invitational last weekend.
He won the men's 200-yard freestyle event in a personal best (PB) time of one minute, 32.12 seconds (1:32.12). The former Fatima College student is now the fifth-fastest Caribbean swimmer ever.
Blackman, 19, also helped the university's men's 400-yard freestyle relay team clock a quick 2:44.13.
The Sport Company of TT (SporTT) recognised Blackman's effort. A SporTT Facebook post, said, "At SporTT, we are thrilled to witness our athletes reaching new heights and breaking barriers. Way to go Nikoli. Your future in golden."
Comments
"Swimmer Nikoli Blackman breaks PB at Tennessee Invitational"