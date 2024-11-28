Swimmer Nikoli Blackman breaks PB at Tennessee Invitational

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Nikoli Blackman. - File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

TRINIDAD and Tobago and University of Tennessee swimmer Nikoli Blackman continues to perform for his school on the college circuit in the US.

Blackman, a second-year student at Tennessee, was one of the star swimmers at the 2024 Tennessee Invitational last weekend.

He won the men's 200-yard freestyle event in a personal best (PB) time of one minute, 32.12 seconds (1:32.12). The former Fatima College student is now the fifth-fastest Caribbean swimmer ever.

Blackman, 19, also helped the university's men's 400-yard freestyle relay team clock a quick 2:44.13.

The Sport Company of TT (SporTT) recognised Blackman's effort. A SporTT Facebook post, said, "At SporTT, we are thrilled to witness our athletes reaching new heights and breaking barriers. Way to go Nikoli. Your future in golden."

