Nu Wave Automotive expands services with El Socorro service centre

Nu Wave Group managing director Michael Sealey -

Nu Wave Automotive Ltd unveiled its state-of-the-art 28,000-square-foot El Socorro service centre on November 26.

The facility was recognised as a game-changer for TT’s automotive industry by Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon.

The centre offers advanced services, including tyre alignment, suspension diagnostics and electrical repairs, setting a new standard for the industry, said chief operations manager Nichola Harvey Mitchell.

The launch was attended by Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, MP Saddam Hosein (Barataria/San Juan), PS Randall Karim from the Ministry of Trade and Marinella Cabinales, director of Enerjet batteries.

Michael Sealey, managing director of Nu Wave Automotive, said the facility partnered with Enerjet Batteries, a Peru-based company. Sealey said the company is known for its durable, high-performance products.

“Customers can expect innovative diagnostic tools, faster, more accurate service and convenient digital solutions, from easy booking to real-time updates.”

Originating from 12 vehicles and a single employee in a small office to a fleet of 200 vehicles, three branches and approximately 50 employees, Sealey said its accomplishment is truly notable.

He also announced plans for the El Socorro facility to become the first in the region certified by the UK’s Institute of Motor Industry for hybrid and electric vehicle maintenance. He said this certification aims to upskill local technicians and create a training centre to drive automotive excellence in the region.

Speaking to Newsday, Sealey said Nu Wave has expansion plans, including the establishment of Ghana’s first battery assembly plant. Initially focused on distributing Enerjet batteries across the region, discussions with Ghana’s deputy Trade Minister revealed an untapped opportunity to address the absence of local manufacturing and assembly facilities, he said.

“We decided to take the leap and become the first to establish assembly operations in Ghana.”

The Ghana facility is expected to become operational by the second or third quarter of 2025, with its focus extending to neighbouring markets such as Burkina Faso, Togo, Ivory Coast and Nigeria. These countries collectively represent a market size of hundreds of millions, providing immense growth potential, he said.

Sealey added that the company hopes to counteract Trinidad’s foreign exchange challenges by expanding into other Caribbean markets, including St Lucia, St Vincent, Barbados and Grenada.