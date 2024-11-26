Labour Ministry: OJT fills 5,000 spaces annually

Joann David -

The Ministry of Labour in a statement on November 25 said the On-the-Job Training (OJT) programme facilitates over 5,000 practical training placements annually.

It said a programme review would be done in 2025 to update data about the programme and provide information to the ministry for its transformation.

The statement quoted the International Labour Organization's 2019 Hackathon Report about OJT’s effectiveness, which showed an 80.7 per cent satisfaction rate. The report said 68 per cent of participants were able to secure positions in their field of study or interest after being in the programme.

The programme’s director Joann David said it was looking at expanding into new industries and sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), construction, manufacturing, tourism, fashion, agriculture and oil and gas.

David said those industries represented the future of TT’s economy.

The programme is now in its 22nd year and evolved from a “modest internship initiative” to a “comprehensive career development powerhouse,” the statement said.

It added the programme partnered with more than 275 organisations in the public and private sectors.

“These partnerships span 1,500 locations nationwide, offering opportunities in fields ranging from traditional administrative roles to cutting-edge digital technologies and renewal energy opportunities.”

David said the cultural mindset that a bachelor’s degree automatically led to high-paying jobs needed to change.

She said new graduates were certified but not qualified and the programme bridged the “crucial gap” between academic achievement and practical workplace experience.

The statement said the government’s commitment to the programme was evident in its 40/60 collaboration model with the private sector.

“Under this arrangement, participating companies receive reimbursement for their two-year investment in trainees, while committing to develop both technical and soft skills essential for today's workplace.”

It said the division’s staff grew from 76 in 2019 to now 121 and its officers managed monthly placement opportunities exceeding 400 positions.

Placement opportunities included administration and management, engineering, medicine, law and emerging digital/technological areas.

The statement said the division was also poised to provide the necessary two-year, practical work-based opportunities as the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth Development renewed the promotion of technical and vocational education and training.

It called on interested companies willing to partner to contact them.