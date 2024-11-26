Government MPs mum on SRC report

Marvin Gonzales - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

GOVERNMENT MPs have no views to express at this time about salary increases recommended by the Salaries Review Commission (SRC) in its 120th report.

At a news conference on November 24, Princes Town MP Barry Padarath and Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said the opposition rejected the recommendations in the report.

Padarath then called on the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Colm Imbert to state their positions on the report.

Imbert laid the report in the House of Representatives on November 15.

None of the recommendations contained in the report have been implemented as yet. For that to happen, government must bring a motion to the House to have the report debated and approved.

A motion to approve the report is currently before the House but it has not yet been debated.

In a WhatsApp comment on November 25, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said, "Regarding the report, this matter has not been discussed and therefore, I am not in a position to make a comment.

Gonzales, who is also Lopinot/Bon Air West MP, found it interesting that Padarath was one of the opposition's members outlining its position on the SRC report.

He said Padarath could have used the opportunity on November 24 to update the public on the status of a police investigation which began in 2020 into a bank account where funds could not be accounted for.

At that time, Padarath dismissed the matter as an attempt by the PNM to distract him from winning his constituency in that year's general election. He said the matter was in the hands of his attorneys.

Gonzales questioned Padarath's duties to former prime minister (now Opposition Leader) Kamla Persad-Bissessar while the former UNC-led People's Partnership (PP) government was in office from May 2010-September 2015.

Padarath worked in the Office of the Prime Minister during that time.

Gonzales also said claims of corruption made against the PP during its tenure in office, suggest UNC members might not need increases.

"Do you really think they will want an increase in their salaries? Perhaps they never spent their salaries?"

Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards said, "I prefer to stay out of the SRC report but I am here to work and ensure that Point Fortin has proper representation."

Two other government MPs commented, on condition of anonymity."

The first MP said, " I have no clue what is going to happen."

The second MP said, "I prefer not to speak on this."

Government has the option to accept all of the SRC's recommendations, reject all, accept some and reject others, or instruct the SRC to do another report which it finds acceptable.

In its 120th report, the SRC recommended increases to the salaries of 98.32 per cent of the offices that fall under its purview.

In recommending those increases, the commission set aside proposed salary increases for several public officials which were outlined in its 117th report, which was laid in the House in February.

In its 120th report, the SRC noted concerns raised by certain office-holders over recommendations in its 117th report.

Among those raising concerns at that time were members of the Judiciary, who questioned the methods the SRC used to evaluate their salaries and terms of service.

The recommendations of the 117th report were never implemented.

The current salaries of the President, Prime Minister and Opposition Leader are based on recommendations in the SRC's 98th report, which was laid in the House on February 14, 2014, and subsequently approved.

Those salaries are $64,270, $59,680 and $29,590 respectively.

In its 117th report, the SRC recommended increasing the Prime Minister's salary to $80,000.

On November 15, Newsday reported the commission is now recommending increasing the PM's salary from $59,680 to $87,847, a 47 per cent increase. Once approved, this new salary will be effective from October 1, 2023.

The recommended new monthly salary for the President is $81,170, effective April 1, 2023, an increase of 26 per cent.

The SRC recommends increasing the Opposition Leader's monthly salary from $29,590 to $52,159, effective October 1, 2023, a 76 per cent increase.

Government ministers who are cabinet and non-cabinet members currently have respective monthly salaries of $41,030 and $33,940.

The commission is recommending their salaries be increased to $52,159 and $43,155 respectively, effective October 1, 2023 – increases of 27 per cent.

A non-cabinet minister can be defined as a minister in a ministry or a minister of state. They do not attend cabinet meetings.

Senators who are not government ministers or parliamentary secretaries currently receive salaries of $13,060.

This includes government senators who are neither ministers or parliamentary secretaries, independent and opposition senators.

The SRC is recommending their salaries be increased to $17,020, effective October 1, 2023.

Members of the House who are neither ministers nor parliamentary secretaries now receive monthly salaries of $17,410

The commission recommends an increase to $22,695, effective October 1, 2023.

Government MPs who are not ministers or parliamentary secretaries and 18 opposition MPs, apart from Persad-Bissessar, will benefit from this increase.