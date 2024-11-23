Trio charged for Diego double murder, wounding

- File photo

THREE men from Diego Martin were expected to appear before a Master of the High Court on November 21, charged with the murders of Kalvin Levine and Anfernee Eligon and the wounding of another man following an incident on November 13.

Kareem Stevenson, 22, Zion Douglas, 24, and Dequen Salandy also faced charges of shooting with intent, possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Police said that around 6.30 pm on November 13, a group of people was liming near Head Quarters Mini Mart on Hillaire Street, Diego Martin, when a silver AD wagon drove up to them.

Three gunmen came out and began shooting at the group. The gunmen got back into the car and drove off. Three men were shot and were later taken to the St James Infirmary. Two of them died while receiving treatment at hospital.

A third man was shot but survived.

Three suspects were held on November 13.

Stevenson, Douglas and Salandy were charged with the offences on November 20, after instructions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).