Deyalsingh: No backlog on drug registration

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says there is no backlog or delays with respect to drug registration and inspection.

He made this comment in the House of Representatives on November 22. Deyalsingh said the ministry has upgraded the laboratory facilities its chemistry and drugs division by procuring equipment and consumables and undertaking training of its personnel in the use of certain analytical instrumentation.

Serviceable equipment, he continued was repaired, and obsolete equipment was replaced.

As of November 6, Deyalsingh said 29 tests were done at the drug laboratory, 238 at the food chemistry lab and 49 at the microbiology lab.

Deyalsingh said, "As of November 18, I am advised that all drug registration applications are current as required by the Food and Drugs Act."

He added, "There is no backlog."

From January to November 18, Deyalsingh continued, 831 drug applications were received for which 503 applications were approved by the drug advisory committee and 270 of these are in the process of being gazetted.

From October to November 18, he said 141 applications were received, pre-screened and are currently undergoing a detailed assessment.

Deyalsingh added this applications are expected to be considered at the committee's next meeting. He said 126 applications were deferred because applicants needed to provide additional information. Deyalsingh added 61 applications were rejected for not meeting the requirements.