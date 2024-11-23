Chefs Who Care cook up treats

Chef Jason Hugguns and chef Tamika Taitt, Chef's Palate. -

ON November 17, the Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies (CCLCS), in collaboration with the St Mary’s Children’s Home, celebrated its inaugural Chefs Who Care event.

In a news release on November 20, CCLCS said, "this remarkable event highlighted the power of community and culinary artistry while supporting a meaningful cause."

Chefs Who Care, the release said, "was an attempt to raise the profile of the work being done, and in the hope of raising funds to support the developmental programmes for the residents of the St Mary’s Children’s Home."

It added, "We are pleased to report that it was an abounding success, supported by staff, family, friends, supports and well-wishers from many communities here in Trinidad and Tobago. There was also support by a number of organisations that operate in our society."

As part of the collaboration between the two institutions, there are annual and bi-monthly events where the staff and volunteers of the college engage the residents of the home in academic, emotional, developmental, and other activities as part of a programme to increase connections with the community as well as better prepare them for real life experiences.

The evening, it said, was packed with delicious morsels of food representing many regions of the world, and prepared by a range of "top chefs" and "big cooks."

They included Chef Khalid Mohammed of Chaud and Fuego Restaurants, Chef Pierre Le Bihan of ZaZou Restaurant, Chef Jason Huggins of Chef’s Palate, Chef Dominique Beens of Krave Restaurant, Chef Chen of The New Dim Sum King Restaurant; along with cooks Mark Correia, Richard Joseph, David Caesar and Dr André Vincent Henry of Cipriani College.

The event also had "light and engaging entertainment" provided by Derron Ellis on pan, and crowd-pleasing songs by Kurtley Ravello (Simba Amani).

The release said, "The evening was an unforgettable one, and attendees have much to look forward to in the future, from this kind of collaboration between the CCLCS and the home.

"Even with the inclement weather, which took us all by surprise, the supporters were not dissuaded, which speaks to the character and tenacity of our people,"

Chefs Who Care was organised by Dr Marlon Anatol who serves as the liaison between the CCLCS and the St Mary’s Children’s Home.

He had the full support of Dr André Vincent Henry, director of the College and Gwenyth Bleasdell, manager of the home, CCLCS said.