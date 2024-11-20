Mobile Medical Global gives free radiography services to 130 patients

Students from COSTAATT's radiography programme with Mobile Medical Global CEO David Richards at the World Radiography Day event. - Mobile Medical Global

World Radiography Day (WRD) was November 8, and professionals in the field used the day to promote radiography as a career, a vital contribution to modern healthcare, and an opportunity to increase public awareness of diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy.

Those in need benefited from November 8-10, as Mobile Medical Global (MMG) made its services free to the public at the Tunapuna Community Centre, Centenary Street. Approximately 130 patients were given quicker access to much-needed services.

Founder and CEO of MMG David Richards was pleased at the response and plans to hold more sessions.

He said, "The idea came from a conversation with a senior colleague, Mr Marcus Duncan and me, commenting on how the field of radiography has positively impacted our lives and those of our patients.

>

“Some time ago we realised that, and WRD was coming up, so I decided what better way to celebrate than to give back free X-rays and ultrasounds to patients who have a referral from the public institutions.”

“This weekend we did 170 studies (from the 130 mentioned earlier) because many patients had multiple images (to process). People from 19 years old to 86 came – the majority were elderly.”

Richards said he has been in radiography for 20 years and has worked at West Shore Medical Private Hospital, Medical Associates and St Clair Medical Centre.

But his journey has not been easy, he said, and this inspired him to create MMG in 2013.

“It came out of identifying the needs of a stratum of society that faces challenges accessing healthcare at home.

"We started with doing mobile X-rays in the comfort of patients' homes and naturally, these patients would be those who, by virtue of injury or disease, can't easily access healthcare at a medical facility.

"It is of note (that) as far as I know, an initiative such as this has never been done in the history of radiography in this country.”

After the patient has been seen by a doctor and auxiliary services are needed, he explained, "We do procedures or examinations such as X-rays, ultrasounds, ECG (electrocardiogram) and even blood work. We have a team of specialised professionals who are all registered with their relevant boards, who offer top-tier, quality imaging, top-tier quality services, all in the comfort of a patient's home. So in essence, it's a concierge service.

>

"We traverse the entire length and breadth of Trinidad and Tobago and we are also incorporated in Grenada and we are about to expand and grow our wings and reach to St Lucia as well.

"We also have partnerships with senior-care facilities and do visits to doctors' offices. The benefit (is that) doctors have immediate access to the images and can begin diagnosis and treatment immediately, as opposed to having the patient referred to an external facility.”

Lecturers and students from the College of Sciences and Applied Arts of TT (COSTAATT) also participated in the event. COSTAATT's radiography programme clinical co-ordinator Aleth Bruce said, “As you know, there is a backlog of cases at our hospitals and clinics. I’m very pleased that COSTAATT can partner with this company. We have a number of our students here assisting, and we have lecturers here too."