IMA hosts status of coral bleaching seminar in Buccoo

Suspected coral bleaching in fire corals (mMillepora) in south-west Tobago. -

The Institute of Marine Affairs is hosting a community seminar to present the findings of their assessment of the 2024 mass coral bleaching event and its implications to Tobago.

A media release said, the bleaching in Tobago is reported to be the worst it’s ever been as the Lesser Antilles are still under coral bleaching alert level five which is likely to cause mass bleaching and mortality.

The seminar takes place on November 22 at Buccoo Community Centre from 4-6 pm.

Tobago desperately needs the government to actively manage its sensitive marine ecosystems, the release said.

A Newsday article on October 3 said “In Tobago, many brain corals bleached and died last year, and in 2024, many colonies started to pale and bleach as early as July. The reefs have little time to recover between the hot summer months of succeeding years.”

