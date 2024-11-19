Ex-chief fire officer: Men must set positive examples

Former chief fire officer Roosevelt Bruce presents an award to Victoria Sayers. - File photo

FORMER chief fire officer Roosevelt Bruce has called on men to do more to set positive examples for other men.

He made this call during an International Men's Day march by members of the TT Defence Force Ex-Servicemen's Association at Harris Promenade, San Fernando on November 19.

Bruce said men need positive role models to help them make wise choices in their lives.

He lamented there were too few of these in society today.

"What they see as a role model is the 'dan' in the area, the gangster, the boss, and they follow him because he has the material things.

"In the same society, there are young men who are growing up and making a positive contribution in society."

But he added their roles are often overlooked.

"Their role does not look as glamorous as the gangster or the 'zesser' role.

"I am asking all men who are positive to look at their roles, look at the youth among them and present themselves as a positive role model."

Another association member, Clunis Wallen, agreed with him.

"We have to change the scale, make more men more active in the roles of young men."