"Dissatisfied with handling of passport application"

THE EDITOR: Open letter to the High Commission of Canada in TT.

I write to express my dissatisfaction with the handling of my son's passport application submitted in person at the Sangre Grande office in Trinidad.

During the appointment, it was noted that I am the other parent, having explained my situation in detail. Despite providing all necessary documents, the officer insisted that I lacked supporting documentation and suggested that the process would be expedited if I applied in Canada.

This was perplexing, especially since I later submitted an application in Toronto, where the consulate general was fully aware of my status as a non-biological parent.

I am concerned that it took seven months for the Immigration Department to determine my ineligibility based on section 17(3) of the law. During both appointments, I was not informed of this crucial information, which would have spared us unnecessary fees and stress.

Unfortunately, I have encountered what I believe to be discrimination during this process. The handling of our application has not been conducted in a professional manner, and my son and I have experienced a lack of respect throughout our interactions.

As members of the LGBTQ community, we expect to be treated with dignity and equality. Moreover, the manner in which my son and I were treated during our visits lacked professionalism and respect.

The stigma associated with our application for a minor was disheartening, as it contradicted the principles of respect we are taught to uphold. Additionally, my request for a refund of the application fees for my son was denied.

I kindly request a formal response to address these concerns.

PETRA SMALL

via e-mail